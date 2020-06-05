ICM Partners, CAA organize Saturday's protest against police violence – Up News Info

ICM Partners and CAA have teamed up to organize what is described as a "peaceful protest against police violence in solidarity and support for # 8CantWait and the #BlackLivesMatter movement."

The event takes place on Saturday. June 6 from 12 noon. The protest will originate at the ICM Partners building in Century City. Organizers said the goal is "to apply pressure through peaceful protests, as a catalyst for real policy change."

Dr. Melina Abdullah, leader of L.A. Black Lives Matter, will speak.