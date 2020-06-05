I am black, and despite all I have accomplished, society sees me as a threat.

I have tried, without success, to explain to my white friends why I have always feared the police. I can trace the origin of this fear back to the time my father was pulled over for a traffic ticket when he was in elementary school.

I don't remember anything about the exchange, except the sudden realization that my big, strong, all-powerful, all-knowing father was scared. Feeling her fear instantly terrified me. I knew that the officer approaching our window was a threat to us.

Since then, I have been detained many times and, although I have never been physically mistreated, I have been yelled at and disrespected and have felt that I was being forced to react. Being detained by a police officer is the most dangerous thing that happens in my life.

My white friends "intellectually,quot; understand what I am saying, and they sympathize with me. But they cannot empathize because their life experience is very different from mine.

I realized a few years ago that two breeds of dogs reflect the differences between the black and white experience.

Whites in the United States are labrador retrievers; Blacks, like me, are Rottweilers.

In our country, Labrador retrievers are beloved animals, welcome at hardware stores, parks, restaurants, strangers' houses, hiking trails, and anywhere else you can think of. They are seen as kind, loving, loyal, playful, happy and completely "safe,quot;.

I am a rottweiler. Society sees me as a threat no matter where I am: on the sidewalk, on the street, in the park, in a car, and even in my own yard. It doesn't matter what I'm doing. My mere presence is threatening enough to compel someone to call animal control to remove me.

When animal control officers arrive to capture a Rottweiler, they get off their truck in full protective gear, expecting the worst. They approach with caution and tension, which the Rottweiler experiences as stalking behavior, a threat. They use a pole to put a collar around the Rottweiler's neck and then hold it tight to make sure it doesn't leak.

But that makes the Rottweiler feel like he's trapped, so he's fighting for his freedom, making animal control officers use even more force to control him, making the dog fight more for his freedom. This climbing cycle sometimes continues until the Rottweiler is dead.

Labrador Retrievers blame the Rottweiler for escalating the situation. They say, “All I had to do was wag my tail and be nice. But he became aggressive and they had no choice but to humiliate him. ”

But the climb did not start with the Rottweiler.

The first escalation was the universal opinion that Rottweilers are dangerous and don't belong in most places. The second escalation occurred when someone called animal control because a Rottweiler was sitting quietly in front of a Starbucks. The third escalation was the arrival of animal control officers with the determination that they must be energetic and aggressive.

The Rottweiler's death sentence was written for these escalations before he became involved in the situation.

Labrador Retrievers have a hard time understanding this. They believe that each breed of dog can achieve the same level of acceptance in society simply by wagging its tail and being friendly.

They don't know that they were born with the favorite breed status. It is their race, not their wagging tails, that drives their experience.

I am a Rottweiler, but interestingly, my fame as a former Denver Bronco, media personality and philanthropist has given me a unique status in the state of Colorado. I am so well known and so trustworthy that most of the time they treat me like a labrador retriever, a chocolate lab.

I can see the world from Labrador's perspective, and it's amazing how different it is from Rottweiler's point of view. The Labrador is universally loved, universally accepted, universally trustworthy, and fit in by doing nothing more than showing up.

But when I leave the state of Colorado, I instantly become a Rottweiler again. The Rottweiler is universally feared, universally suspicious, universally suspicious, and the Rottweiler stands out: imagine a lone Rottweiler amidst dozens of Labrador retrievers at the dog park.

If there is a problem, everyone assumes the Rottweiler started it.

For Rottweilers, the differences are obvious and clearly visible, especially when animal control officers execute us on the side of the road. But it's hard to convince Labrador Retrievers that it was a systemic bias that caused the murder, not that Rottweiler's specific actions.

The positive bias that Labradors experience is so far removed from the negative bias that Rottweilers experience that labs have a hard time believing it exists.

Reggie Rivers is a former NFL running back who played six seasons with the Denver Broncos. He earned a Master of Global Studies from the University of Denver. He is the author of six books and a former opinion columnist for Up News Info.

