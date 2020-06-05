Hundreds protest in Hollywood to honor Breonna Taylor's birthday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Sounds of joy filled the air outside the iconic Laugh Factory in Hollywood on Friday as hundreds gathered to dance, sing, hug and connect during a peaceful protest to celebrate the life of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was sleeping in her Kentucky home just after midnight on March 13 when police entered with a search warrant for a drug investigation and opened fire, killing her.

Friday would have been her 27th birthday.

"The goal is to commemorate Breonna Taylor on her 27th birthday," said protest organizer Sade Sellers. "His killers have not yet been arrested, so our message, very clearly, is to arrest his killers and bring him justice."

Protesters spread out over several blocks, holding signs and spreading a message of love to honor Taylor.

"The atmosphere here is so calm," said Sellers. "She is very loving. Everyone is here to celebrate Breonna … I cannot express how warm my heart is to see everyone come for her today."

The Laugh Factory helped vendors organize the rally, lit their LED tent to read "Justice for Breonna Taylor,quot; and offered baths, snacks, and more to the crowd.

"Because it's the right thing to do," said Laugh Factory vice president Enrique Salazar. "Jamie Masada is an immigrant … I am an immigrant myself … we have felt our own prejudices in our own lives."

In addition to a DJ, the meeting also organized a mobile truck called The Conversation Truck, which has been traveling to protests across the county to help amplify black voices and let people "tell their stories." Tell them about your pain, tell them about your pain, tell them about your uncomfortable opinions about white privilege. "

The truck operator, Alyssa, said she has been in protests every day, handing over the microphone to those who need a voice. While the protests have remained largely peaceful in Los Angeles, Alyssa said the meeting to honor Taylor radiated a different energy.

"It's a little bit more encouraging, I'll say it," he said. "I've been to all the protests. Every day, we're here. This is a movement, and you can feel it. It's powerful."

Alyssa encouraged everyone to join the conversation.

"We are going to appear all over Los Angeles at every protest," he said. "If you are an organizer, communicate. We will come."

Vendors said that since there is no longer a curfew in Los Angeles County, protesters will be on the corner of Sunset Blvd and Laurel Ave. until the sun goes down.

His goal is to honor Breonna by continuing to fight for justice.

"We need justice, and we need it now," he said. “She would be 27 today… she should be here celebrating her birthday, and she isn't. It is a privilege that many of us have to celebrate our birthday. I will never take it for granted to celebrate another birthday in my life. "