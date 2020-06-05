Hundreds gather at Riverside for George Floyd's peace vigil – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Hundreds of youth gathered Thursday in downtown Riverside for a peace vigil in honor of George Floyd.

"It can no longer fall on deaf ears," said Jamie Gross, an Eastvale resident.

Gross is one of the millions of young people across the country who heard the call for change.

"At what point was it not," he said. "I am African American. I have listened to the call all my life. It's just that I'm tired of it.

"I'm tired of worrying about how I'm going to be seen. I'm just Jamie."

Attending a peace vigil was not the way Jamie's mother Paulette Callender thought she would celebrate her daughter's third birthday.

"But she said," I didn't want to celebrate the birthday when there is so much pain in this country, "" Callender said. "And I said,‘ You know what, I want to come and be with you. "

Gross said being in solidarity with his mother and other young people was the best birthday present.

And those in the group said they would take to the streets in peaceful protest for as long as it takes to see real change.

"And no, you don't have to ask your parents or grandparents for permission to fight," said Corey Jackson, president of political action for Riverside NAACP. "You may have to ask them to rescue you, but you know."

Riverside police had a strong presence in the center, but they said it was only to make sure protesters had the space to safely exercise their First Amendment rights.