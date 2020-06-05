Hulu will stop working on these Roku devices in 3 weeks – BGR

Hulu announced that a number of older Roku devices that were released in 2012 or earlier will no longer be compatible with their app as of June 24, 2020.

If you own one of the mentioned devices, you will need to update to see Hulu.

As often as we replace our phones, some of our other electronic devices serve us until they just don't turn on anymore. For some people, this is true for their media streaming devices, which explains why Hulu deemed it necessary this week to announce that it will remove support for some older Roku devices.

As seen by Up News Info TechnicaHulu updated its support documentation to note that several older Roku models will lose access to the streaming service on June 24, 2020. If you have one of the affected devices, you will see one of the following two messages: "Hulu Plus is is no longer supported by this device "or,quot; Your user session has expired ". If you see any of these messages, you will have to update to see Hulu again.

According to the Hulu Help Center, these devices will no longer be supported as of June 24, 2020:

Roku Streaming Player (models 2400 to 3100)

Roku Streaming Stick (model 3420 or earlier)

If you want to find out the model number of your Roku, you can go to Configurations > About on your device

As the help center points out, these devices only supported "the classic Hulu app,quot; prior to this change, meaning they were unable to access certain features, including premium plug-ins or live TV. But as of June 24, it seems that they will not be able to access the application, and they will have no choice but to find another option.

Up News Info Technica Point out that these devices went on sale in 2012, and chances are, if you're reading this, you don't have one of these Roku streamers connected to your TV. Meanwhile, the latest version of the Hulu app still supports a wide variety of Roku hardware, as long as it's been updated to firmware version 8.1 or higher:

Roku Ultra

Roku Premiere and Premiere +

Roku Express and Express +

Roku 3 and 4

Roku 2 (model 4210)

Roku Streaming Stick (model 3500 or later)

Roku TV

4K Roku TV

Here's what Hulu has to say about devices that no longer support your app:

When our service is deprecated on a device, the Hulu app may no longer allow you to sign in, or it may disappear entirely. In case the app opens, it can only display an on-screen alert similar to the previous message. While we'd love to make Hulu accessible to everyone, we occasionally have to discontinue our service on compatible devices that are no longer able to meet the minimum technical requirements of our app.

Image Source: Hulu