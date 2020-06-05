Hubble looks back in time and makes a surprising discovery: BGR

Hubble reveals secrets of the early universe, with images showing primordial stars developed much earlier than previously thought.

Looking back in time at between 500 million and 1 billion years from the Big Bang, the researchers uncovered evidence of early galaxies that should not have existed yet, based on their assumptions.

In the future, new observations could reveal what really happened in the early days of the universe.

One of the things that's so cool about the Hubble Space Telescope, and other cosmos-observing hardware that scientists use to scan the skies, is that it is able to collect so much information during its observations that new discoveries are sometimes made months or even years. after the images were first collected.

That's the case with a new study of data collected during the Hubble Frontier Fields program that concluded in 2017. The researchers examined a large amount of data and wrote a paper in 2019 detailing their findings. Now, just over a year later, a team of scientists led by the European Space Agency has discovered something quite special that questions the origins of the first galaxies and stars.

After the Big Bang, stars formed. Scientists believe that these early stars were unique due to the fact that some elements found in stars today can only be made inside stars. It's a chicken or egg scenario, so to speak, but researchers have settled on the egg. Simply put, those early stars are believed to have been made of hydrogen, helium, and lithium because those were the only elements that were circling at the time.

The stars made up of those ingredients are known as Population III stars. Hubble searched for these stars looking at the cosmos at such great distances that the light reaching Earth today originated between 500 million and one billion years from the Big Bang. If the theories about the early universe are correct, Hubble should have been able to spot some Population III stars that were just hanging out and doing their thing.

Well, it wasn't.

Instead, using a new technique that allowed researchers to better see low-mass galaxies that originally would have remained hidden, they found early galaxies that were more mature than they should have been at that time in the history of the universe.

"These results have profound astrophysical consequences, as they show that galaxies must have formed much earlier than we thought," said Rachana Bhatawdekar, lead author of the research, in a statement. This means that the timeline that some scientists believe documents the beginnings of the universe has been questioned, and it is likely that objects like stars and structures like systems and galaxies began to form long before anyone took over.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see what other evidence can be gleaned from both Hubble data and other studies that can reveal what the early universe really was like.

Image Source: NASA / ESA