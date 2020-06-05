Huawei's temperature smartphone is the most 2020 phone of 2020

Point the phone at someone's forehead, get a temperature reading.

The IR temperature sensor apparently lives in the lower left corner of the camera block.

It is interesting that you have not tagged for the IR sensor on the camera block. According to the previous image, it lives under the text "40MP,quot;.

A photo from the front.

The back comes in black, a color-changing light blue / purple color and a wild blue design.

Smartphones have always been the modern technological equivalent of a Swiss Army knife, combining a phone, a music player, a camera, a GPS, a PDA and more in one device. Now Huawei is launching another device that can be integrated into a smartphone: a thermometer. Huawei's Honor Play 4 Pro has an IR temperature sensor built into the rear camera block that can measure the surface temperature of people and objects. In a year when curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is a major concern and fever may be an early indicator of infection, the Play 4 Pro is an extremely 2020 smartphone.

In a video posted on the Chinese social network Weibo, Huawei demonstrates how the feature will work. Just point the phone at someone's forehead, touch the app and the phone will give you a temperature reading. Temperature controls are not a guaranteed way to detect COVID-19, but fever is a symptom in most hospitalized cases, and it is very easy to control. Using non-contact infrared thermometers is common in China's home country of Huawei, and in the United States, employers like Amazon and Walmart are examining the masses of warehouse employees for fevers as part of monitoring the coronavirus.

Huawei says its IR sensor can read temperatures from -20 ° C (-4 ° F) to 100 ° C (212 ° F). An IR sensor is not as accurate as a thermal camera, and none of the devices, which read the surface temperature, are as accurate as a temperature taken internally. However, an infrared sensor is inexpensive, and they are already frequently integrated into a smartphone to unlock the face and effects of the camera, so Huawei was able to quickly react to the pandemic.

Like any other phone in Huawei's "Honor,quot; line, the Play 4 Pro is designed to give a cheaper device a flagship feel. The phone has a 6.57-inch 2400 × 1080 LCD screen, Huawei's Kirin 990 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4200mAh battery. It runs Android 10, but the US export ban. USA It means that Play 4 Pro does not have Google Play apps and services, so it will get stuck in Huawei ecosystem. The phone is only being sold in China for now, where the version with the IR sensor works for 2,999 yuan (~ $ 422).

Huawei listing image