How It Covered "The Worst 70 Days in America Since the Civil War" Until Night – Up News Info

In times of national crisis, many Americans turn to late-night television to help understand and process what is happening.

Late Night has a story summarizing the mood of the nation, from Harry Belafonte interviewing Martin Luther King during the 1968 riots when he was host Tonight's show, until Arsenio Hall's interview with Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley after the Los Angeles riots in 1992 and David Letterman's emotional monologue after 9/11.

That has never been clearer than this week when this generation of late-night talents, including Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Conan O & # 39; Brien and Amber Ruffin, stepped forward. and they expressed emotional words, empathy. and illuminating guests amid protests across the country against police brutality following the death of George Floyd as the worst global pandemic in more than 100 years.

Related story Monument to George Floyd: Al Sharpton denounces the biblical photo of Trump and says & # 39; Take off the knee of the neck & # 39;

CNN media analyst Bill Carter, who has written books that include Late shift and The war at night, praised the way these hosts have performed this week. “These boys are sincere. I have no doubt when they say how excited they are or how upset they are, they mean it. It is not something they are doing to gain any advantage, "he added.

Carter said the events of the past week have "turned on an inactive tinderbox." "It has gotten to a point where there is simply no patience for this (in the country) and there is also no patience for the night boys."

One of the most moving moments of the week was The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, when the Brit offered a message of support for those fighting for justice before gang leader Reggie Watts broke up by sharing his experience growing up Black in America. Executive producer Ben Winston called it the most emotional show they had ever done.

"I've been struggling all weekend asking myself what to tell you," Corden said. "Because who needs my opinion? Why is my voice relevant? There is not a single person in the world who has woken up this morning and thought: I need to know what James Corden thinks about all this. Surely this is a time for me to listen, not speak. And then I realized that that's part of the problem. People like me have to speak. To be clear, I'm not talking about nightly hosts or lucky people like me having a platform. I am talking about whites. Whites can no longer say "yes, I am not racist" and I think that is enough, because it is not. Is not sufficient. Because make no mistake, this is our problem to solve. How can the black community dismantle a problem they did not create? "

Corden's guest that night was Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, author of Tears We Can't Stop: A Sermon for White America. Dyson said that "the cycle of pain seems to be endless" and that it is "astonishingly bad that we live in a nation where black bodies don't get the order they deserve." "It is not ironic that we are already facing a pandemic, the symptom of which is the inability to breathe, so the COVID-19 pandemic meets the COVID-1619 pandemic," he added.

Late night with seth meyers featured stories from SNL co-director Michael Che and student Leslie Jones.

Che talked about how his Black Lives Matter share of an old Netflix stand-up special kept coming back. "It's bittersweet that it's still relevant. I'm happy that people like the clip, but it's a bummer that it's still relevant. I wish it wasn't. I feel like the guy who wrote 'Amazing Grace', you're happy, But every time you listen to it, you say, "Oh no, what happened? Because no one plays it on a good occasion."

Che revealed that even though two of his brothers have worked in the New York police, he has not dialed 911 in his life because "I have the feeling that they are not for me, and it is something very sad and unfortunate that I did not you do it". Don't realize it until you meet people who don't feel that way. "

Jones shared his experiences of the 1992 Los Angeles riots. She said she did not believe that this week's protests would change anything. "We have a president who is standing there calling us thugs and sending the National Guard; he is not listening to anything that nobody is going to say." I think the only thing he will hear is the votes, and that is why I told everyone that if they were going to change anything, they had to fight in the same fight they were fighting against, "he said.

There have been a number of parallels to the 1992 riots, which were triggered after a jury acquitted four LAPD officers for violently beating Rodney King.

I just read Jay Leno in his opening monologue when he took over Tonight's show: "Police Chief Daryl Gates knows whose fault it is, says it is the fault of the Japanese, he said:" If they had not invented that stupid camcorder, none of this would have happened, "Leno joked.

Leno, like his predecessor Johnny Carson, and to some extent David Letterman during his early years, was far less political than the current cadre of talk show hosts. CNN's Carter said: "It has changed over time. Johnny Carson was very good at making fun of who was in the office, sometimes pointedly, but not from one point of view. Jay was in the Johnny tradition, he didn't want to show his point of view never and I think he stuck to that more or less. Letterman started that way and then revealed his point of view. "

Evidence of Leno's intention to find the gag instead of making a statement came in that first show where he joked about stealing Madonna's bra from Hollywood Fredericks and Bob Hope visiting troops in Los Angeles during the riots.

Spike Lee in Arsenio, Los Angeles, USA. USA

Photo by Chris Martinez / AP / Shutterstock



In 1992, Arsenio Hall, presenting his successful syndicated talk show, featured the most extensive coverage, including an interview with Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley, where he pleaded with city residents to calm down.

Hall had entered the night scene in 1989, attracting a much younger, African American audience than Tonight's show starring Johnny Carson. “Arsenio's impact on the black community was enormous, he was almost forced to talk about it and he would have wanted to. He was considered in the black community as someone they wanted to hear from, "Carter said.

The daily showTrevor Noah, one of the few black comedy presenters today, has become the loudest voice of the night on issues of race and social justice. In a powerful video posted on social media last weekend, he talked about how Floyd's death, the Central Park confrontation, and the jogger shooting of Ahmaud Arbery were bringing down the dominoes of a broken system.

"I don't know what made (Floyd's death) more painful, the fact that that man had his life taken before our eyes, the fact that we were watching someone get killed by someone whose job it is to protect and serve , or the fact that he seemed so calm doing it, "Noah said. "Blacks in America watch over and over again how the contract they have signed with society is not being honored by society."

Late night with seth meyers Writer Amber Ruffin, who became the first black woman to write for an evening talk show, has been another prominent voice. She opened Meyers' NBC show several times this week with personal stories about how the police had intimidated and threatened her. "We used to open the show with funny jokes, but for the past three days we opened the show with stories about the police abusing me and if you're tired of hearing these stories, do something," he said. “Blacks leave the house every day knowing that at any moment, we could be killed by the police. Its alot. Sometimes when you see news footage like the ones we saw last week and hear people blaming it on a few bad apples instead of how corrupt a whole system is, it gets too much. "

On Thursday night, Ruffin read a list of people who had been killed, including David McAtee, Dave Patrick Underwood, Chris Beaty, Dorian Murrell, Italy Kelly, Calvin L. Horton Jr, James Scurlock, Javar Harrell, Victor Cazares, Sean Monterrosa and David Dorn. But Ruffin, who is set to host her own talk show on streaming service Peacock, ended on a slightly more positive note.

“People around the world took to the streets because they believed that black people deserve better treatment than we have received. I don't like it "it's all over, everything's settled, but I'm surprised that so many people turned up for blacks," she said. "Don't let people get away with racist trash, not anymore, it's a new day."

Many nightly hosts have spent the week listening to and learning from their guests with phrases like "white privilege," becoming part of the broader discussion of issues related to racial and social justice.

Kimmel addressed that topic on her ABC talk show. He admitted that he was initially on the defensive when he heard the phrase white privilege because, as he says, he didn't grow up like Donald Trump with a silver spoon in his mouth. "So I turned it down because I didn't understand what white privilege meant. But I think I do now. I think I at least understand some of this and this is what I think it is. White people, we don't have to deal with negative assumptions. about us, depending on the color of our skin. It rarely happens. If ever. While blacks experience it every day, "he added.

O & # 39; Brien used his TBS show to listen to guests like Van Jones, CNN political commentator and CEO of the Reform Alliance, instead of speaking. "Today it feels very different," said O & # 39; Brien. "We are legitimately sickened by the unnecessary murder of a black man named George Floyd. But it doesn't seem right to talk about my feelings of sadness and anger. Doing that feels inadequate and even somehow wrong today. I would like to use my little bit of television today not to speak, but to listen … to someone who knows what it is to be black in the United States in 2020. "

Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon had NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson on the show on Monday.

"The past 70 days are perhaps the worst in our history, in my opinion, since the Civil War," Johnson said. He also highlighted the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on African Americans, the Breonna Taylor police shooting in Kentucky, and the threat of Amy Cooper against bird watcher Christian Cooper in Central Park. "We have had about 70 difficult days and we must face what is currently happening," he said.

Fallon himself started that episode, the first after a parenthesis, with an emotional speech, saying he did not want to remain silent after a 2000 Saturday night live Outline of him making an impression of Chris Rock on blackface recently resurfaced. "I realized that I can't say that I am horrified and sorry and ashamed," he said. “I realized that silence is the greatest crime that white men like me and the rest of us are doing, remaining silent. We need to say something. We need to keep saying something. We have to stop saying "that's not right" for more than a day on Twitter. "

The Late Show & # 39; s Colbert also returned from a break this week. “I never imagined that, after 10 days, a global pandemic would not be the main story. Remember when we were all scared of our groceries? I miss those days, "he joked before luring guests such as activist rapper Killer Mike and radio host Charlamagne Tha God during the week.

Rapper Killer Mike, who directed the Netflix docuseries Warning who explored the problems facing the black community in the US He spoke about his emotional speech in Atlanta and how he hoped that the protests over Floyd's death could be a stimulating time for long-term activism. "He didn't want us to lose hope and destroy what we have because hope exists here," he said.

Similarly, Charlamagne Tha God addressed protests against police brutality on the CBS show. Noting that he did not prompt former Vice President Joe Biden to comment recently on this program: "He volunteered for that fish. I did not cast any bait for that fish at all," he added, "I think the United States has passed its breaking point. , and I'm really surprised that this is happening now. "