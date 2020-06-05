Housemate bends over for a change – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am one of three friends living together in a house for the past three years. We are all in our 30s. My boyfriend owns the house, he and I share a room, and our third roommate, "Dusty,quot;, is a friend who lived there with my boyfriend before we started dating.

In the time that we have lived together, I have made great strides. My boyfriend and I have taken our careers seriously, we stopped partying and spent a lot of time, effort (and money) cleaning, improving and improving the house we share. We have never discussed sharing housework with Dusty; We do everything and pay for all improvements.

Dusty practically only drinks beer, smokes, and plays video games all day. It reeks of smoke and has poor hygiene. It rarely cleans or contributes when we do home projects. Work as little as possible.

I have come to really resent his presence, and when my friends come, I am ashamed of the way he lives. Despite all my efforts to make our home a home, I am more unhappy than ever. I feel like I'm living with a teenager, constantly trying to erase the evidence of his sloppy lifestyle. I really want him to move, but I know he never would unless we explicitly asked him to.

My boyfriend doesn't seem to mind Dusty's carelessness at all. They still have a great relationship. They like to spend time together.

We need a third housemate for the financial situation to work, and because Dusty was there before me, I feel guilty that I want to replace him with someone more mature.

I know the next step is to discuss my feelings with my boyfriend, but I don't want to appear controversial or inconsiderate of their friendship. How can I approach the subject fairly?

– claustrophobic

Dear claustrophobic: The way to not get out of control is not to control. This means that you would understand and accept that your boyfriend owns this house, that this domestic situation existed before his arrival and that two of the three do not seem to care about the conditions of the house.

However, maybe you should just worry and want to have more control over the atmosphere where you live (you have that right).

Tell your boyfriend that you no longer want to live with "Dusty,quot; and start a conversation about possible solutions, including the possibility of YOU moving out. Your boyfriend may face a difficult decision.

In short, I suggest that you take advantage of your inner Yoko and risk breaking the band, accepting the uncertainty of the consequences.

Dear Amy: COVID-19 consumes every second of our news cycle. For years, her column was a respite for me from the news of the day. However, recently these are problems that people have with the virus.

Are the letters on COVID-19 the only ones you receive?

I understand the worries and fears, but life goes on: some people are sick or die, but not from COVID-19. Others have problems with their children, siblings, spouses, parents, jobs, neighbors, money, etc., that have nothing to do with the pandemic, although I agree that the virus does not make life easier for anyone.

I would like to have my morning coffee and be able to enjoy at least one column, article or opinion article that is not about COVID-19, shelters in place, openings, closings, vaccinations, medications, cures, etc.

– COVID exit

Dear COVID-Out: To point out the obvious, your question is also about COVID.

I am as overwhelmed as anyone. But life is no longer the same for people as three months ago, so the questions that have been sent to me have changed.

People are NOT having weddings. They DO NOT have funerals. They are NOT having graduations, promotions or professional inconvenience. People have NOT been interacting with friends and family. And these everyday experiences are what inspire the questions I run in the column.

Together with you, I hope that we emerge completely (safely and soon) from this moment of anxiety.

Dear Amy: I am offering you "congratulations,quot;. I found that when you answer children's questions, you do it in a very kind and compassionate way. Her responses often bring tears to my eyes.

– A fan

Dear fan: Thank you. These questions always move me, and I keep in touch regularly (and privately) with many young people who have written to me over the years.

