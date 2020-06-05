Here's what you should know about Friday's Belle Isle Freedom March – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle will be closed Friday to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 p.m. for the Belle Isle Freedom March.

Bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be allowed on the bridge and will reopen to vehicle traffic once the ride is complete.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's march:

Parking is west of MacArthur Bridge, across from E. Jefferson

The event will begin and end at Gabriel Richard Park, directly next to the MacArthur Bridge in E. Jefferson.

Participants will march 6 feet away

The march will enter Belle Isle, turn the clock located directly at the entrance and immediately return

The walk is estimated to be 1 mile in total.

Law enforcement ships will be in the water for security.

The water station will be located at each end of the bridge.

Event organizers discourage open transportation during the march

Masks are recommended

Additional PPE will be available

Positive signs are welcome

Voter registration and census information will be available

The march is organized by young Detroit millennials to rally everyone in solidarity against injustice and is supported by Joique Bell Charity, The Detroit Branch NAACP and The City of Detroit Civil Rights Inclusion and Opportunity Department. He has also been recognized and endorsed by the Michigan State Police, the Detroit Police Department, and Belle Isle Conservation Officers.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related