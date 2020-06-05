Health officials say wear a mask, try to keep your distance – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As thousands of protesters continue to take to the streets throughout southern California to protest police brutality following the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, public health officials said people should take precautions to avoid the COVID-19 spread.

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

"Try to stay as far away from other people as possible when you protest, make a six-foot gap," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. "And on top of that, I don't call it quarantine, it's really just staying home, trying to stay away from other people as much as possible, and checking yourself for signs and symptoms."

And while Ferrer said protesters were likely to come in contact with someone carrying the new coronavirus, he did not recommend that people get tested immediately.

"I want to warn everyone about rushing for a test," he said. "One thing, for sure, is that if I had a show today, going in and getting tested today would probably come back negative."

Ferrer said the negative result could give people a false sense of security, since it takes up to 14 days for the virus to infect a person after being in contact with it.

"The best thing you can do is stay out of circulation as much as possible to protect other people for the 14 days," he said. “Even without symptoms, we ask people (to limit) contact. That's the full name of the game. "

For those living with people more vulnerable to contracting the disease, Ferrer recommended wearing a mask while at home in common areas and in close contact with them for at least 14 days, and calling a doctor and getting tested if anyone develops symptoms.

"You will have to wait 14 days to really determine if you have been infected or not," he said. "And the safest thing is not to circulate during that incubation period."

Ferrer said she was not surprised by the increasing number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the county after a decrease in Safer at Home orders, but said it would take approximately three weeks before any increase could be attributed to the ongoing protests. .