Hannah Brown tells fans not to defend her after the N-Word controversy

Hannah Brown you are acknowledging your mistake.
Thursday Bachelorette party Star urged fans to stop defending her after her use of the N-word with a poignant plea on Instagram. Sharing a video of the NFL star Emmanuel Acho Explaining the history of the racial slur, Brown once again apologized for his misjudgment and tried to educate his fans.
Quoting Acho, she wrote: "You can't, you shouldn't, and you shouldn't have the desire to say that word … that word is really synonymous with hate." He added his own comments and shared: "I wholeheartedly understand accountability for the disappointment and pain I caused by saying this word, and while I know I cannot back down, I can listen, learn, and take action to continue the dialogue and separate. of this historical and necessary change. "
Brown continued: "It is SO important for me to tell you that there is no way to defend what I said, and I hope this video helps you understand why you should not defend me either. #BlackLivesMatter #AmplifyMelanatedVoices."
In May the Single alum faced a backlash after saying the N word during an Instagram Live while reciting the lyrics to DaBabyThe song of "Rockstar,quot;.
Regretting his actions, he issued a statement in his Stories: "I owe everyone an important apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and have seen the damage I have caused. I have it. Everyone. I am sorry. a lot and I know that, whether in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better. "
Later, Rachel LindsayThe first and only black person to lead the ABC franchise, criticized Brown for his actions and told fans that he had contacted Brown directly.
"We have to hold people accountable for what they are doing," Lindsay said on Instagram Live. "And I am so discouraged and upset by the people who are now in my comments, the people who are in my DM to take it easy … those are the same people who don't look like me, who are not personally offended by that word, you must feel disgusted when you say that word. You must feel uncomfortable … That word has a lot of weight and history behind it. If you don't know it, do yourself a favor and learn about that word. "
In the wake of George FloydAfter death, Brown has promised "part of the solution,quot; in the fight for racial justice. "I know that many of you are disappointed in me and trust me, I have been very disappointed in myself," she said. "I know these words don't fix anything. My grandfather always used to say, 'Sorry, it doesn't fix it.' And I'm sorry it doesn't fix it, but I promise that when you learn things you didn't know before … it changes your heart and your convictions. like never before and I promise, I will never be part of the problem again. "
"I will be part of the solution," Brown continued. "And you will see. So from the bottom of my heart. I am so sorry. I regret to everyone that I hurt and disappointed. And I promise to continue to do better. I promise."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."