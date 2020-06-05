Hannah Brown tells fans not to defend her after the N-Word controversy

Hannah Brown you are acknowledging your mistake.

Thursday Bachelorette party Star urged fans to stop defending her after her use of the N-word with a poignant plea on Instagram. Sharing a video of the NFL star Emmanuel Acho Explaining the history of the racial slur, Brown once again apologized for his misjudgment and tried to educate his fans.

Quoting Acho, she wrote: "You can't, you shouldn't, and you shouldn't have the desire to say that word … that word is really synonymous with hate." He added his own comments and shared: "I wholeheartedly understand accountability for the disappointment and pain I caused by saying this word, and while I know I cannot back down, I can listen, learn, and take action to continue the dialogue and separate. of this historical and necessary change. "

Brown continued: "It is SO important for me to tell you that there is no way to defend what I said, and I hope this video helps you understand why you should not defend me either. #BlackLivesMatter #AmplifyMelanatedVoices."