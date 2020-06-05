Gunshots near Denver Civic Center Park do not appear to be related to the protests, police say

Denver police said someone shot a person carrying a weapon believed to be an ax on Colfax Avenue and Broadway Thursday night, near where protesters have gathered for more than a week to seek justice. racial in the wake of Floyd George's death.

But the shooting does not appear to be related to the protests in any way, officer R. Saunder told Denver Post journalists at the scene.

The remaining protesters from Thursday's protests were returning to the Capitol when officers informed them of the nearby shooting. Protesters began to walk away from the scene at the news.

Denver police tweeted that a person was transported from the scene of the shooting to receive medical treatment, although Saunder also told Post reporters that they had called homicide detectives.

This is a developing story to be updated.