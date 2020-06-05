Governors of New York and Minnesota extend COVID-19 tests to protesters of George Floyd's death

Roommates, as millions of people have rallied to protest across the country, many have forgotten that we are still in a global pandemic! Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Tim Walz of Minnesota are urging people in their states to get tested after participating in those protests.

According to CNBC, New York is expanding its COVID-19 test facility to the thousands of people who abandoned social alienation in protest at the tragic death of #GeorgeFloyd. Governor Cuomo says the protests have attracted some 20,000 people in New York City alone.

“You have 30,000 people who have protested bees across the state. Many of them wear masks, thank God, but there is no social distancing, "he said." You look at the encounters with the police. The police are right in their face. They are right in front of the police. If you were at a protest, go to Get tested, please. Protesters have a civic duty here too. Be responsible, get tested.

He added that people should wear masks during the demonstration and inform other people if they have been exposed to the coronavirus. "If you were in one of those protests, it would assume, as a precaution, that you are infected and I would tell people," he said.

Similarly, Governor Walz is urging everyone who protested to be screened for the virus. In a tweet, Governor Walz expressed the importance of getting tested and retested to stop the spread of the virus.

"Anyone who has demonstrated should receive a test for COVID-19," he says. "If you have lost weight, have a test done 5 days after night. If the test is negative, get tested again 14 days after the event."

Anyone who demonstrated must receive a test for COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed, get tested 5 days after the event. If that test comes back negative, get tested again 14 days after the event. If you start experiencing symptoms, get tested right away. #StaySafeMN https://t.co/lF3JgWwlAv – Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 4, 2020

