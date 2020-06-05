Governor Newsom says state must prepare for spike fueled by protests in coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

STOCKTON (Up News Info / AP) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus as thousands of people gather for protests across the state and said the state should prepare for higher rates of positive tests. due to protests and the reopening of businesses now underway.

"If you are not (concerned), you are not paying attention to the epidemiology, the virulence of this disease," he said during a visit to Stockton, where he met with Mayor Michael Tubbs and business owners to discuss systemic racism and Injustices Newsom added that he is particularly concerned about the disproportionate deaths of the virus among black Californians.

Still, California has no plans to halt its reopening efforts, although Newsom has not announced any new guidance for companies this week.

Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services agency, said the state is in a "stable range,quot; in cases and hospitalizations and is "working hard,quot; for further guidance.

California has already allowed most counties to reopen restricted restaurants, nail salons, churches and other businesses. But a highly anticipated guide to schools has not been released, and no details are available on the resumption of professional sports, possibly without fans.

Ghaly acknowledged that it will be weeks before the effects of the protest on public health are fully known. He stressed the "importance of freedom and the freedom to protest," but added, "It creates concern about infectious diseases that we were not struggling with before."

Californians have taken to the streets to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who asked for air while a police officer jabbed his knee in the neck for more than eight minutes.

Developments do not appear to change counties' reopening plans, as health officials continue to monitor virus cases. In Marin County, where reopening has been slower, officials recently allowed outdoor retailing and are considering allowing indoor retail, said Laine Hendricks, a county spokeswoman. In Ventura County, officials this week announced that closed shopping malls may reopen.

Nearly 120,000 people have tested positive for the virus, with 2,120 new cases detected Wednesday, according to state data. That's less than 2% from the day before. Hospitalizations have increased slightly in recent days, and more than 4,400 people have died.

Ghaly said the increases in hospitalizations can be explained by hospitals registering positive cases in patients who have undergone elective or routine procedures.

Newsom noted that the state's positive testing rate has been stable at around 4.5%, but said the state should be prepared for it to increase and make sure that hospitals and other care sites are ready. Black Californians account for about 5% of all positive cases, but 10% of virus-related deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

In a new poll from the California Institute of Public Policy, 48% of people say the worst is yet to come from the virus, while 46% say the worst is behind the state. Concern that the worst is yet to come is highest among blacks, at 69%, and lowest among whites, at 41%. Just over half of Asian and Latino respondents say so.

According to the survey, more people are concerned that the state will lift restrictions too quickly than not quickly enough.

Hendricks of Marin County said officials hope to reopen sectors of the economy and then wait a couple of weeks to assess the impact before moving on.

"If we start to see an increase in hospitalizations or a really rampant increase in cases, we will probably stop and evaluate," he said.

"At this point, we continue to move forward."

