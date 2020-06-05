Google will launch Google Plus replacement streams to G Suite users in July

Google will make Currents, its replacement for Google Plus, generally available to G Suite users starting July 6, the company announced in an email to G Suite administrators on Friday. Google describes Currents as a tool that will allow companies to engage employees and have meaningful discussions.

Google closed Google Plus as a social network in 2019 due to low usage, but a business version for G Suite customers was still available. Any persistent business user of Google Plus will switch to Currents next month, and Plus links will redirect to Currents URLs.

The Currents interface includes a start stream, which can be sorted chronologically or by relevance, and allows you to share links, images, text, polls, and content from Google Drive accounts. Company administrators will add content moderation features, can target certain employees with custom streams, and can track post engagement on the platform.

Currents has been in beta for several months among some G Suite users. While Google tried unsuccessfully to position Google Plus as a potential competitor to Facebook or Twitter, Currents seems to be more like Slack or Microsoft Teams. It's rolling out at a time when more people are using collaboration software to work remotely, prompting Slack to break a user record in March.

This is not the first time that Google has launched a product called Currents; It was previously a magazine app that went through a few iterations before becoming Google News.