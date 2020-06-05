George Floyd's memorial page on GoFundMe sets the record for most donations in the platform's history

As millions of people around the world express their outrage at the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers through protests, many are also stepping forward to financially help their family after the tragedy. According to GoFundMeThe official George Floyd Memorial Fund campaign, which was started by Adner Marcelin of Ben Crump Law, with all proceeds going to the Floyd family, has set a new record on the multi-source funding platform.

The fund has received the majority of individual donations in GoFundMe history, and they have come from people in 125 different countries around the world. The fund launched on May 27, two days after Floyd's murder. As of Friday, June 5, the fund has received more than 478,100 donations totaling more than $ 13 million. The original goal of the campaign was to raise $ 1.5 million.

Here's the GoFundMe verified to support Gianna Floyd, the young daughter left by George Floyd. All donated money will be deposited in a trust for Gianna's future care, education and well-being. https://t.co/Syf5qd8Opv – GoFundMe (@gofundme) June 3, 2020

In the campaign description, Floyd's brother Philonise wrote that the donations "would cover burial and burial expenses, mental and bereavement counseling, accommodation and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in next few days as we continue to seek justice for Jorge. "

Philonise added that a percentage of the money raised "would go to George Floyd State for the benefit and care of his children and his educational fund." He also thanked the donors and apologized for not being able to respond to every expression of love. However, I wanted everyone to know that they love and appreciate each and every person who donated and that their hearts are "overwhelmed."

In a worldwide show of solidarity, more than 300,000 donors from 125 different countries have come together to support George Floyd's family, the future of their children, and their fight for justice. https://t.co/1Jh0vCD9z1 – GoFundMe (@gofundme) June 1, 2020

A separate verified fund was also created for Floyd's daughter Gianna, and donations topped $ 1 million earlier this week. In the description of that fundraiser, she says that Gianna will now go through life without her father after her tragic murder due to police brutality.

In response to the current flow of support for causes focused on justice and racial equality, we have compiled a list of campaigns from across the US. USA What you can share or support right now to make a difference: https://t.co/ pUobhcG67O – GoFundMe (@gofundme) June 5, 2020

"Also, his family has lost his provider, and he will undoubtedly be in financial difficulties after this tragic loss."

According to People magazine, there are multiple donation pages set up for Gianna, but there is only one verified page that was created by the Floyd family. GoFundMe He tweeted an official statement this week, saying that people across the country have faced injustice and systemic racism that plagues the black community.

"We have seen a great deal of global support in GoFundMe for George Floyd's family, peaceful protesters demanding change, and organizations fighting for equality and accountability, "the statement read.



