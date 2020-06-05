George Floyd's GoFundMe campaign sets the record for most donations in site history with nearly 500,000 individual donors

Roommates, the death of George Floyd is impacting not only the United States, but countries around the world in a way that has never been seen before. While some of the world gather in protest, others sign petitions for justice and open their wallets to give to George's cause.

According to TMZ, the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund has set the record for the most donations to a GoFundMe page in the history of the sites! The campaign launched about a week ago and has already seen 500,000 donors donate over $ 13 million.

A GoFundMe spokesperson says the campaign has also gone global and is receiving donations from 125 countries around the world.

George's brother Philonise says the money will be used to cover the costs of the funeral and burial, provide counseling, pay for the trip for all court proceedings, and help the family with the additional expenses as they continue to seek justice for George. Some of the funds will reportedly go to George's estate to care for his children and finance their education.

As previously reported, there are four memorial services planned to celebrate the life of George Floyd, held in various states across the country. The first memorial service was held on Wednesday and included a participation of celebrities such as T.I. and Tiny, Ludacris, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

