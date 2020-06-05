George Floyd's death compared to Crispus Attucks' death in 1770 – Up News Info

Like George Floyd, he was black, in his 40s, and died at the hands of a white man. And like Floyd, it may have helped spark a revolution.

Many in the Black Lives Matter movement are invoking Crispus Attucks, an African American shot and killed by a British soldier in the 1770 Boston massacre, as a symbol of entrenched violence and oppression between blacks and whites.

Attucks is widely seen as the first victim of the American Revolution, and 250 years after his death, he has become a rallying figure for a nation that fights old demons.

"Crispus Attucks was a black man and the first person killed during the Boston Massacre that started the Revolutionary War," said Jeff Nadeau, 45, a healthcare industry worker in Los Angeles County.

“George Floyd was another murdered black man who started this revolution. History repeats itself, "he said.

Without a doubt, the circumstances of each man's death are very different. Attucks, 47, died in a clash with the occupying forces. Floyd, 46, died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee to the handcuffed man's neck, ignoring the screams that he couldn't breathe.

But in memes on social media and in the comments on airwaves, they have been inextricably linked by those who see troubling parallels in the two and a half centuries that separate them. Heartwarming, if somewhat unlikely, "Crispus Attucks,quot; was trending on Twitter this week.

Attucks, of African and Native American descent, and four other men died on March 5, 1770, after British soldiers opened fire on a rebel crowd. The victims were posthumously hailed as heroes, with thousands attending their funeral procession and burial together, and their deaths fueled anti-British sentiment in all colonies, leading a few years later to the war for independence from Britain. .

Two years ago, a grassroots movement was launched to pressure Boston leaders to honor Attucks by renaming the city's famous Faneuil Hall, named after a wealthy 18th-century slave owner, in honor of Attucks. That campaign continues.

Attucks' story has been told again at critical moments in the nation's history.

In the 1850s, black abolitionists in Boston celebrated each anniversary of the massacre as Crispus Attucks Day, using the memory of their sacrifice to mobilize support for efforts to end slavery.

“They presented Attucks as the first martyr of the Revolution who died fighting for freedom. The image resonated powerfully in a nation that held millions of African Americans in captivity despite their declared ideal of freedom, "reads a new exhibit," Reflecting Attucks, "at the Revolutionary Spaces in Boston.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. mentioned Attucks in his 1964 book, "Why We Can't Wait,quot;, noting that "the first American to shed blood in the revolution that freed his country from British oppression was a black sailor "

In addition to the injustice of Attucks 'death, founding father John Adams, a lawyer, publicly defended the British soldier who shot him while privately praising Attucks' courage.

"Our country was literally founded with the death of a black man," tweeted Chris Echols, 37, an employee of an insurance company in Glendale, Arizona.

Miranda Adekoje, a Boston writer who is working on a new work on Attucks, cautions that her indigenous roots, and the parallel suffering of today's native peoples, should not be ignored.

"He represented two groups that were incredibly brutalized and still are," he said. “The message of this play will resonate even louder than it would have been if George Floyd's death had not happened. These themes are centuries old. "

And Adekoje points out one way that history does not repeat itself in 2020:

"The revolution that started with the murder of Crispus Attucks did not take into account the lives of African and indigenous peoples," he said. "The revolution that started as a result of the murder of George Floyd has the sole purpose of making the United States livable for all people."

