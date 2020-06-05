George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter talks about him in new interview: "I miss him,quot;

Roommates, as the country continues to deal with the heartrending death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, many may forget that he leaves behind a very young daughter who is also in mourning. Gianna Floyd, 6, was recently interviewed about how she feels after her father's death and her responses are sure to bring instant tears.

Gianna Floyd appeared on ABC's long-running morning show "Good Morning America,quot; ​​and the girl managed to explain as best she could to explain how she feels now that her father is no longer alive. When asked what she wanted people to know, Gianna told "Good Morning America,quot; ​​correspondent Eva Pilgrim, "I miss you." He also shared what his father was like, saying that he "played with me."

With her mother Roxie Washington sitting next to her, little Gianna did her best to answer the questions they asked her, although it was obvious that she does not have a complete understanding of what is happening. Roxie explained George's relationship with Gianna, saying, "I didn't have to play with anyone else because Dad was going to play with her all day." That was her baby. He loved his little girl.

Since Gianna is still very young, Roxie admitted that she did not tell her how her George died. "She said, cho I hear you. I hear them say my dad's name. "She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her father died because she couldn't breathe."

When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, Gianna said she wanted to be a doctor because "I want to take care of people."

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!