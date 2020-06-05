Garland ISD relocates graduations from Globe Life Park to Globe Life Field due to hot weather – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Garland ISD will move its graduations in person from Globe Life Park to the new Texas Rangers home next door due to a "dangerous heat forecast,quot; next week.

The transfer to Globe Life Field will allow students, families, and staff to attend ceremonies in an air-conditioned location rather than outside.

Due to this change, the graduation schedule has been changed. Below is the new Garland ISD schedule:

Tuesday, June 9

2:30 pm. – Garland High School

Thursday June 11

2:30 pm. – South Garland High School

7:30 pm. – Sachse High School

Friday June 12

2:30 pm. – Lakeview Centennial High School

Saturday June 13

8 a.m. – North Garland High School

12 p.m. – Rowlett High School

Sunday June 14

8 a.m. Naaman Forest High School

12 p.m. – Memorial Pathway Academy

School districts across North Texas have been using sports venues like Globe Life Field, AT,amp;T Stadium, and Texas Motor Speedway as a way to keep graduation ceremonies in person during the coronavirus pandemic.

The authorities have said that the places allow adequate social distancing and security measures for attendees.