Garland ISD relocates graduations from Globe Life Park to Globe Life Field due to hot weather – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – Garland ISD will move its graduations in person from Globe Life Park to the new Texas Rangers home next door due to a "dangerous heat forecast,quot; next week.
The transfer to Globe Life Field will allow students, families, and staff to attend ceremonies in an air-conditioned location rather than outside.
Due to this change, the graduation schedule has been changed. Below is the new Garland ISD schedule:
Tuesday, June 9
- 2:30 pm. – Garland High School
Thursday June 11
- 2:30 pm. – South Garland High School
- 7:30 pm. – Sachse High School
Friday June 12
- 2:30 pm. – Lakeview Centennial High School
Saturday June 13
- 8 a.m. – North Garland High School
- 12 p.m. – Rowlett High School
Sunday June 14
- 8 a.m. Naaman Forest High School
- 12 p.m. – Memorial Pathway Academy
School districts across North Texas have been using sports venues like Globe Life Field, AT,amp;T Stadium, and Texas Motor Speedway as a way to keep graduation ceremonies in person during the coronavirus pandemic.
The authorities have said that the places allow adequate social distancing and security measures for attendees.