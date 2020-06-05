Gabrielle Union describes NBC as "a race crime snake pit,quot; in new harassment complaint

Former America has talent Judge Gabrielle Union filed a new harassment complaint against NBC and executive producer Simon Cowell after she said NBC chief entertainment officer Paul Telegdy attempted to keep her allegations of racism secret.

According to Page sixThe Union legal team filed the complaint this week with the Fair Employment and Housing Department, citing some of NBC's biggest stars to demonstrate that there is an online culture that is not kind to people of color. They went so far as to describe the peacock net as "a well of racial crime snakes."

In its presentation, Union accused NBC of hiring its ex AGT co-star Julianne Hough despite her "widely publicized scandal for personally appearing black-faced."

“The combination of someone who openly wore a black face (Hough) with someone who is black and regularly advocates for minorities (Union) should have at least alerted Telegdy that this could cause the Union to experience some concern or concern not to be protected from racially insensitive people while working as a judge in AGTRead the complaint. "Telegdy's decision to hire Hough has proven to be a reflection of NBC's true feelings about the African American community and the black face."

Union echoed the accusations he made against Cowell last fall, alleging that he regularly smoked cigarettes on set despite his complaints to the network. the Go ahead star says this is proof that the network has "different rules for white men."

Last fall, Union accused NBC and AGT producers Syco and Freemantle of firing her as a judge after just one season when she complained of racism on set. It was concluded in an external report that the Union's complaints against NBC and AGT producers were not a factor in the decision to let her go.

Instead, researchers cited a decline in ratings, a lack of chemistry among the judges, and Union's performance as the reason NBC decided to part ways with the actress.

However, in Union's latest complaint, she says that NBC and AGT producers tried to silence it and cover up racial discrimination on set, and that is "in stark contrast to current global efforts to eradicate racism through protests and the Black Lives Matter movement."

Union went after their old network, claiming that if they were so concerned with eradicating racism, they would not continue in silence when "they face racist behavior because of their talent in the air, executives and other employees." Instead, Union says they should take swift disciplinary action.

Make no mistake, NBC is part of the problem. NBC's current attitude toward racism can be inferred from its advocacy for those individuals who have turned black, including, but not limited to, Julianne Hough, Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen, and Ted Danson (whom NBC recruited multiple times even after I used a black face from minstrel show and I used the & # 39; word-n & # 39; publicly. "

Union believes that NBC is choosing corporate profits rather than doing the right thing and taking significant steps to eradicate racism online.

In a statement, NBC Universal said the Union's accusation that someone threatened her is "categorically false." They said they took Gabrielle Union's concerns seriously and hired an outside investigator who eventually found "a global culture of diversity on the show."



