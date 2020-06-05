Funeral procession for former North Texas Congressman POW Sam Johnson to travel through downtown Plano on Monday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Former North Texas Congressman Sam Johnson, who died at age 89 on May 27, will be buried Monday, June 8, in a private ceremony by the grave.

The conservative Republican, who lived in Plano, died in a Plano hospital of natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak, his former spokesman Ray Sullivan said last week.

Johnson's funeral procession will travel through downtown Plano on Monday morning, June 8.

"We invite community members to pay tribute to this revered and respected patriot when he leaves his hometown and beloved 3rd District of Congress," the Republican Party of Dallas County said in a press release on Friday.

While the service by the grave is closed to the public, those who wish to honor Congressman Johnson must be in their place, rain or shine, no later than Monday at 11:15 a.m.

The route will start at K Avenue and head west on 15th Street.

Pickers are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue as they line the sidewalks of downtown Plano to pay their respects to both Mr. Johnson and his family.

The procession will take place in the same area of ​​downtown Plano, where then-Colonel Sam Johnson was welcomed by a hero in 1973, when he returned home after being a prisoner of war for nearly seven years in Hanoi, Vietnam.