From Zelda to Civ to Frostpunk: can climate change be fun?

In case you thought that the climate catastrophe was something new for video games, remember Wind waker It starts because of the Great Flood, right?

In 2011 Destiny of the world—Which took advantage of genuine scientific research to build its history— the players lead the international organization in charge of managing social, technological and environmental policies.

Last years Beyond the blue led players to the depths of the water in the name of conservation

For decades, video games have been concerned with the end of things. From the bombed nuclear wasteland of Washington, DC in Fallout 3 to the flooded Hyrule of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, Popular games have explored the concept of the apocalypse with silly humor and severe seriousness, often revealing unpleasant truths in the process. Therefore, it is perhaps not surprising that as the too-real climate change crisis continues to move toward a breaking point, even as the ongoing public health disaster known as COVID-19 overshadows it in the public imagination, Video game developers are taking steps to systematize the ways that rising sea levels or other ecological catastrophes could overwhelm us in the coming years.

While many of these climate change-focused games focus on representing the terrible future that experts predict if we refuse to radically alter our behavior patterns, others are a bit more traditional in their approach. And some notable game makers like Firaxis Games (Civilization) and 11-Bit Studios (This war of mine) are drawing inspiration from climate change to craft playful dilemmas that force players to make radical decisions in the face of overwhelming odds. In other words: if these studies can't necessarily make living the apocalypse as fun as it sounds, they can at least make it interesting.

<img alt = "The picturesque settings of Civ6 they were about to experience some difficulties. "src =" https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2016/09/Civ6-2-980×551.jpg "width =" 640 "/ >

A game that can do both.

To be fair, climate scientists have understood for years that video games have a unique ability to communicate what's at stake and the severity of this global crisis to a mass audience. Historically, many of these games fit well within the strategy genre, and developers have tried different approaches to attract players. For example, the commercial game Destiny of the world it often overwhelms new players with the weight of its interlocking systems – make some bad decisions early on and you'll quickly find yourself rushed to a bad ending. All you can do is apply the lessons learned to a future game. On the other hand, educational fee such as the underwater exploration simulator Beyond the blue lean more towards accessibility. By focusing on the specific effects of climate change, in this case, the destruction of Earth's oceans, the game can communicate the costs of warmer weather to a wider audience.

While these so-called "global warming games,quot; manage to change their minds, as an established sub-genre of the possibly outdated label "serious games,quot;, they cannot penetrate the psyche of everyday gamers in the same way as their successful trading brothers like Minecraft. For many, that is not their goal. However, a game like Civilization 6 can do both. When developer Firaxis Games announced that the Gathering Storm DLC for its latest entry in the classic strategy franchise would add weather and disaster mechanics, fans responded with great enthusiasm.

According to Ed Beach, the game's lead designer, the team felt these green features would help develop Civ 6's core philosophy, which he describes as "playing the map." Unlike previous Civilization In games, if a player wants to build powerful settlements, he must invest resources to exploit the particular terrain around a potential city, such as building a water wheel next to a river or digging a mine under a mountain. According to Beach, letting that river overflow or the mountain erupting with magma from time to time seemed like an obvious avenue for improvement.

"Climate change was a natural extension of that idea, especially since our game lasted until 2050," says Beach. "The next 30 years are quite critical for our planet, where we can see such dramatic changes in the landscape of our planet."

Early or mid game a Civ 6 Striking disasters, such as storms and floods, are governed by the same systems as their more mundane examples, such as famine and drought. All are designed to throw random dice in the background, though players have the option to adjust their frequency and severity. Not everything is pessimism: as with their real-life equivalents, these setbacks can produce unexpected benefits, such as fertilizing the soil to improve food production. However, once you enter the last third of the game, the so-called "modern era,quot; and later, your country's industrial production may begin to affect the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, and that can have a major impact. Both in its general climate and the disasters that happen to it.

According to the beach, Civilization 6 It was inspired by a very peculiar source for its climate change systems: the first game in the series, the years 1991 Civilization. Compared to the great complexity of its sequels, Civ 1 & # 39; s The global warming system is quite simple: once the player starts producing factories and the like in the industrial age or later, his map will slowly become contaminated. (I like Civ 6 & # 39; s disasters, certain cataclysmic events produce massive amounts of it, such as the collapse of a nuclear power plant.) If pollution is not removed quickly enough, the map will slowly transform, with the coasts turning into swamps and plains that once they were fruitful. arid deserts. Later games in the series would slightly hone these systems, but with Gathering Storm, Beach and the team wanted to inject new ideas that were more aimed at rewarding players who took proactive measures rather than punishing those who didn't.

While Beach says that the main objective of this new climate system was to introduce interesting wrinkles to existing ones. Civ Formula also points to the franchise's heritage as an educational tool, even if its young players don't exactly see it as "educational entertainment." For Beach, climate change will become a key moment in human history, whether we want to admit it or not, just like the invention of the wheel or the scourge of the Black Death, and that's exactly what a Civilization The game is made of.

"(Civ & # 39; s) Sandbox lacked a large-scale representation of how the environment has stepped back to control human progress and how humanity has impacted the planet, "he says." Gathering Storm added these new elements to the mix; tools to experience global environmental change. If that allows players to appreciate how humanity can shape the planet, it only increases the game's ability to inform and instruct, and hopefully that is a victory for everyone. "

Although sloppy play may allow rising water levels to devastate these nations, Gathering Storm provides players with many tools to deal with elevated carbon levels. Some of these technologies are specific to the "future era,quot; of gaming and are completely speculative in nature, including floating cities and carbon recovery (ie sucking CO2 out of the atmosphere like a giant vacuum cleaner). As Beach tells it, the team wanted to include these as-yet-un-invented techniques to emphasize the fact that the apocalyptic future predicted by the worst climate projections isn't necessarily set in stone: we have the power to change it, if you choose then. "Technologies like these, things that our contemporary scientists hope to unlock, give players the opportunity to put the world on a positive path, even if they have previously suffered significant effects of climate change," he says. "They were the final pieces in our efforts to make sure that players always had the tools to respond positively to environmental changes if they so desired."