Fontana Police Officer Arrested for Juvenile Rape for Poisoning – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Fontana police officer has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old woman.

Nicholas Shawn Stark, 28, faces the charge of rape of a minor for intoxication. He was admitted to the West Valley Detention Center on bail of $ 250.00.

According to officials, the crime occurred before Stark was hired by the Fontana Police Department.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is assisting FPD with the investigation.

Any additional victim or anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Division of Specialized Investigation, Crimes Against Children, Details at (909) 387-3615. If someone wants to remain anonymous, they should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).