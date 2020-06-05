Home Local News Firefighters fighting 2 alarm brush fires in Fairfield – Up News Info...

Firefighters fighting 2 alarm brush fires in Fairfield – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – Firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm fire that threatened structures on Red Top and McGary Road.

The Fairfield Fire Department tweeted about the fire near the Fairfield / Cordelia border around 5:17 p.m. Conditions are windy, with winds over 40 mph.

The fire burned near I-80 and sent a huge plume of smoke. Cal Fire and other regional fire departments are reportedly helping with the fire.

There were some reports that the Fairfield fire was suspicious. The latest fire in the region comes just two days after a large forest fire in the nearby city of Suisun destroyed or damaged 11 homes.

That fire is being investigated as arson. The suspect is still at large.

RELATED ARTICLES

©