Firefighters fighting 2 alarm brush fires in Fairfield – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – Firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm fire that threatened structures on Red Top and McGary Road.

The Fairfield Fire Department tweeted about the fire near the Fairfield / Cordelia border around 5:17 p.m. Conditions are windy, with winds over 40 mph.

Fairfield firefighters are working on a second fire alarm with threatened structures at Red Top and McGary Road. Please avoid calling the area – Fairfield Fire Department (@Fairfieldfire) June 6, 2020

The fire burned near I-80 and sent a huge plume of smoke. Cal Fire and other regional fire departments are reportedly helping with the fire.

Medicinal units on standby for multi-alarm vegetation fires on Red Top Rd and McGary Rd in Fairfield, CA pic.twitter.com/iwF3chfPAN – Medic ambulance (@MedicAmbulance) June 6, 2020

There were some reports that the Fairfield fire was suspicious. The latest fire in the region comes just two days after a large forest fire in the nearby city of Suisun destroyed or damaged 11 homes.

That fire is being investigated as arson. The suspect is still at large.