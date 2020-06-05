FBI searches for a white truck connected to the murder of Oakland federal buildings guard David Underwood – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Federal investigators intensified their search Friday for a white van that they believe was used by a gunman who killed Federal Protective Services Officer David Underwood and wounded a second officer during a night of rioting the Last week when a protest in Oakland over George Floyd's death turned violent.

Underwood and his partner were providing security at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on May 29 as protesters looted, trashed buildings, and set fire to a few blocks away.

Eventually, 18 people were arrested, six Oakland police officers were injured, buildings damaged, a highway blocked, a Walgreens looted, and a fire in Mercedes Benz Oakland during the hours of violence that erupted after what had been a peaceful demonstration by a crowd. estimated to be at least 7,500.

According to the FBI, around 9:45 p.m. – “A vehicle approached the building. A person inside the vehicle began shooting at security officers hired for the Federal Protection Service of the Department of Homeland Security. ”

The hail of bullets left the security hut of the federal building plagued by bullets. While investigators have not disclosed a reason, they have not ruled out that the incident was a consequence of the nearby violence. Protesters crashed into the front windows of the federal building.

On Friday, the FBI released photos of a vehicle believed to be driven by the shooter or shooters. The vehicle is a white van identified as a 1997-2002 Ford E-250 or E-350 cargo van. The truck did not appear to have license plates at the time of the shooting.

Investigators asked companies and private residences with surveillance cameras within a designated area of ​​downtown Oakland to review their tapes and see if they may have captured an image of the truck.

"Review your footage on May 29, 2020 from 7 pm to 11 pm," federal investigators said in a press release. "If you think you may have videos or photos of the truck, please retain the footage and contact with the FBI. The area of ​​interest is between 7th Street and West Grand Avenue, and between Webster Street and Market Street. "

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

At a press conference in Washington the day after the shooting, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf called for the murder of Underwood.

"Lately we have witnessed a direct assault on our law enforcement community," said Wolf. “Last night in Oakland, California, a cowardly murderer shot two Federal Protection Service contractors while they were guarding a protest. One officer was assassinated, the other is in critical condition … Let me express my condolences to the family members of these two FPS contractors. "

Acting undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli called the acts like the Oakland shooting an "act of domestic terrorism."

"Let me be clear," he said. "When someone attacks a police officer or a police station with the intent to harm and intimidate, it is an act of domestic terrorism. The fight against terrorism was the reason for the founding of the Department of Homeland Security. And I said earlier that we will stand behind law enforcement officers here in the department and across the United States. "

On Tuesday, Oakland Acting Police Chief Susan Manheimer said the attack on Underwood and another federal security guard was a targeted attack.

"We have reason to believe that these people were targeting uniformed officers, and we know that they were outside the area where our officers and others were stationed."