Fauci says vaccine manufacturing will start before we know if the drugs work – BGR

Dr. Anthony Fauci's latest vaccine comments revealed that vaccine candidates will go into production before the research is done.

The infectious disease expert explained that vaccine manufacturers are willing to risk financial investments to start manufacturing early so that there are enough doses available in case the drugs can protect against COVID-19.

Other pharmaceutical companies have taken a similar approach with their own vaccine candidates, with AstraZeneca securing contracts to mass-produce two billion doses of the promising Oxford treatment.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is the voice that many have trusted to receive news of the coronavirus pandemic. The doctor is a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and a key player when it comes to transmitting and explaining the actions of the Trump administration in response to the pandemic.

Fauci was quick to moderate hopes for hydroxychloroquine in light of Trump's comments on the drug, and was the first to announce the positive effects of remdesivir on COVID-19 therapies. Fauci also spoke extensively about the progress of the vaccines and American investments in the accelerated plan to bring these drugs to market, and addressed the recent findings of some of the most promising coronavirus vaccines. He discussed the negative aspects of the new disease, making it clear that the virus may not be eradicated and that immunization against COVID-19 may provide limited protection.

In a series of new comments, Fauci also explained that vaccine manufacturing will begin even earlier than expected, and long before he knows for sure that these vaccine candidates work. That way, we can save a great deal of time, and the drug can be made available to the public in an accelerated time frame.

"We would start making vaccines before we knew it even works or not, which means it has taken several months, rather than waiting to see if the vaccine works," Fauci said. Newsweek some days ago.

More recently, Fauci elaborated on the matter in a question-and-answer transmission in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Youtube channel. "In early 2021, we expect to have a couple of hundred million doses (of the vaccine)," he said. 100 million doses may be available by November or December.

Fauci previously said he is directly or indirectly involved in at least four COVID-19 vaccine development efforts. One of them is Moderna's mRNA drug that is approaching Phase 2. The doctor said that Moderna's first revelations did not come in the right way, but demonstrate that the vaccine produces the desired response. The immune system learns to produce neutralizing antibodies that can block the coronavirus. The United States also invested $ 1.2 billion in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, securing 300 million doses.

Although vaccine manufacturing could begin before Phase 3 of the human trials ends, Fauci said. Newsweek that proceeding with production "at risk does not mean risk to the patient with respect to the safety and integrity of science." The risk is for those who invest money in a drug that they hope will work.

"If it doesn't work, then you have made a significant financial investment that you are likely to lose," he said. "So that's what we mean when we say we are at risk. It saves time and reduces the process by several months. It is very risky from a financial point of view, but we believe that given the urgency of the situation, it is worth taking that financial risk "

“If things work, we hope to get a signal of efficacy (for a vaccine) in late fall or early winter. If that is true, and there is always a big problem because it is entirely conceivable that the vaccine will not work, assuming we have a safe and effective vaccine, we think it is a schedule that we would have enough doses for December, I think it would not be an irrational assumption " .

Moderna is nearing Phase 2, and Phase 3 should start in the first week of July, according to Fauci. "The Modern test is a test, but hopefully in the late summer and early fall, there will be more than one test up for grabs." Moderna's third stage of human testing will include some 30,000 people.

Fauci also addressed the potential seasonality of COVID-19 in the interview with Jamaica. "It wouldn't surprise me if we have more than one season (COVID-19), with the probability that the second season will be much milder than the first, particularly if we have a vaccine," he said. "If we have a vaccine for next winter, that would change the game, but there is no guarantee that we will have it." But if we don't have a vaccine, we will have another season, and hopefully for the next season, we will have a vaccine and be in good shape. "

The infectious disease expert held the idea that eradicating COVID-19 is highly unlikely. But "it is conceivable that we can eliminate it in the sense of obtaining enough collective immunity together with the vaccine that we have very few cases." And certainly, we can control it (the virus), and we've been controlling it in some areas. ”

133 vaccine candidates are in the process for the new coronavirus, according to information from the World Health Organization (WHO). About 10 of them are already in human trials. The promising Oxford drug will also be manufactured soon, with AstraZeneca starting production. "We are starting to make this vaccine right now, and we have to have it ready to use when we have the results," said Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca. BBC.

Bill Gates also emphasized the fact that vaccine production must begin before the investigation is completed, even if that means losing money by setting up unused factories and logistics. AstraZeneca will manufacture two billion doses after signing two new contracts on Thursday, including one with two Gates-backed foundations and one with the Indian Serum Institute (SII). The delivery of the AZD1222 vaccine candidate will be ready by the end of the year. The drug is also in advanced stages of testing, and Soriot hopes to find out in August if the vaccine is effective.

AstraZeneca will not make money from the vaccine, the executive said. The company signed agreements with the United Kingdom (100 million doses), USA. USA (300 million doses), IBS (1 billion doses) and the Gates charities (300 million doses).

Separately, Chinese health officials confirmed that they are considering using coronavirus vaccine candidates in the country this fall before the effectiveness investigation is completed.

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force press conference. Image Source: Alex Brandon / AP / Shutterstock