Faith Stowers recalls being in all-white Vanderpump rules

In a recent Instagram Live, the reality star, who appeared as a recurring character in the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules and then briefly returned as a guest on Season 6, she revisited her experience as the only black character in the Bravo series.
While talking remotely with fellow MTV star Candace Renee Rice on Tuesday, the topic of Stowers' experience with the former co-star Stassi Schroeder It was raised by a comment from a fan.
"I did a show with (one) completely white cast," Stowers told Rice. "I was the only black person on the show."
Reference when cast member Jax Taylor he had cheated on his then girlfriend Brittany Cartwright With her, Stowers explained, "I felt that after his friend did something that we were both involved in and that he did, a thousand times … they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, Attack, attack, attack. & # 39; I was wrong and it was this and that & # 39 ;, calling me by their names, saying that my hair was a diaper, which is strange that it comes out of their mouths. "
While Stowers did not initially name specific co-stars, he eventually made reference to Schroeder and Kristen Doute. "I think it hit my roof and I really wanted to run down the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the police with me," Stowers recalled.
She continued, "This is when I quit smoking, like, I quit the show. I was invited to tell my truth, but I decided that I wasn't going to do anything for myself. So I ended up not coming back, so I decided to go to MTV. Once that I did that, I felt like they were mad at me. "
Regarding why they had called the police, "There was this article … where there was an African American woman," Stowers described. "It was a strange photo, so it looked very clear and she had these different and strange tattoos. They put it on display, and I guess this woman was robbing people … The woman was free … and they called the police and they said it was me. It's like a true story. I heard this from Stassi during an interview. "
According to Reality Tea, Schroeder discussed how she and Doute had called the police to report Stowers in an April 2018 interview about The Bitch Bible Podcast The episode has since been removed.
Around the same time, Doute tweeted a link to another report about the unidentified woman, accused of meeting men in a nightclub and then drugging and robbing them after going home with them.
"Hello tweeties, this ex no? #pumprules Does the thief look familiar? Doute wrote. Someone put her on the TV and gave her a platform for the press. I didn't want to go there, but I'm going there, "he added, apparently hinting at Stowers, who went on to star Ex on the beach and The challenge. ME! The news has reached Schroeder representatives for comment. Since then, both stars have voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.
As Stowers said, "It was fun, because they thought it was me because I was a black woman with a weave." She said to Rice, "So they just assumed it was me, and called the police with me … It didn't work, so they were upset about it."
"I get people to get mad (with the deception)," Stowers acknowledged, "but I didn't understand why he was getting so hot and the man was not, who is still filming and doing what he normally does." Taylor and Cartwright are now married.
Regarding the show's star and executive producer, Lisa VanderpumpStowers claimed, "When he first approached me, I was very … happy that there was a black person on the show and she was like, you know, I want you to put them in their place, kind of give them this Nene Fugue kind of attitude and I was very nice to walk in, I wasn't really giving anybody a real attitude and giving them that show they needed from me, I felt that way. "Stowers blamed that as the reason anybody ever got to be "confessional,quot;.
"I didn't have any of that," Stowers told Rice. "This could be different from him, but in my opinion, I thought it was strange that everyone on the show could do interviews and confessionals and I didn't even have the opportunity to do that, tell my story, which was a very interesting story, to be a black woman in the military at the time. At that time, I was still in the military … leaving military drills … to come film with you … I didn't feel like you appreciated that. "
While confessionals are generally reserved for primary cast members, recurring cast members have participated in the past.
"It was a lot," Stowers said of the overall experience. "But I feel like I'm in a better position now, so it's fine."
Stowers reacted to the response to Instagram Live, telling E! News: "I've been getting so much support. It's crazy … It's been overwhelming and makes me feel like they really listened to me this time."
"I just want to say that this is not an attack on Vanderpump Rules"Stowers clarified." It wasn't done on the show. "
