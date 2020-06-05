Faith Stowers recalls being in all-white Vanderpump rules

How Faith stowers In short, "It was a lot."

In a recent Instagram Live, the reality star, who appeared as a recurring character in the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules and then briefly returned as a guest on Season 6, she revisited her experience as the only black character in the Bravo series.

While talking remotely with fellow MTV star Candace Renee Rice on Tuesday, the topic of Stowers' experience with the former co-star Stassi Schroeder It was raised by a comment from a fan.

"I did a show with (one) completely white cast," Stowers told Rice. "I was the only black person on the show."

Reference when cast member Jax Taylor he had cheated on his then girlfriend Brittany Cartwright With her, Stowers explained, "I felt that after his friend did something that we were both involved in and that he did, a thousand times … they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, Attack, attack, attack. & # 39; I was wrong and it was this and that & # 39 ;, calling me by their names, saying that my hair was a diaper, which is strange that it comes out of their mouths. "

While Stowers did not initially name specific co-stars, he eventually made reference to Schroeder and Kristen Doute. "I think it hit my roof and I really wanted to run down the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the police with me," Stowers recalled.

She continued, "This is when I quit smoking, like, I quit the show. I was invited to tell my truth, but I decided that I wasn't going to do anything for myself. So I ended up not coming back, so I decided to go to MTV. Once that I did that, I felt like they were mad at me. "