Facebook moves to limit the spread of pages and extremist groups "boogaloo,quot;

Facebook is limiting the spread of pages and groups linked to the word "boogaloo," an Internet slang term used in some far-right extremist circles to refer to the idea of ​​an impending second American Civil War, as reported for the first time. by Reuters. The term boogaloo has become a disjointed anti-government movement with diverse and sometimes conflicting views.

Facebook says it will no longer recommend boogaloo pages and groups to users and downgrades them to search results, according to Facebook. The edge. The change was made on June 2. On May 1, Facebook updated its violence and incitement policy to ban boogaloo and similar terms when used with images or statements depicting gun violence.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested three men in Nevada who identified with the boogaloo movement on terrorism-related charges for conspiring to incite violence in a protest against police in Las Vegas. Increasingly self-proclaimed members of boogaloo, many of whom are also gun rights advocates, use protests against racism and police brutality as cover to promote anti-government demonstrations involving firearm exhibits, reports CNN.

A report found more than 125 boogaloo groups with more than 72,000 members combined

An April 22 report from the Technology Transparency Project (TTP) found 125 boogaloo Facebook groups with more than 72,000 members combined. More than 60 percent of the groups were created in the three months prior to the publication of the report.

"In several private boogaloo Facebook groups that TTP was able to access, members discussed tactical strategies, combat medicine and various types of weapons, including how to develop explosives and the merits of using flamethrowers," the report said.

"Some members seemed inspired by recent tweets by President Donald Trump urging people to 'liberate' states where governors have imposed orders to stay home," the report continued. And a report from the Network Contagion Institute found that "since November 2019, mentions of boogaloo / boog have more than doubled (on Reddit) and show sustained and increasing activity during the COVID-19 period."

The term "boogaloo,quot; is inspired by the title of the 1984 film Breakin '2: Electric Boogaloo, according to another report from the Red Contagion Institute. "As adopted by the meme culture, libertarians, gun enthusiasts, and anarchists often use the term (boogaloo) to describe an uprising against the government or left-wing political opponents. it's an almost identical copy or a sequel to the American Civil War, "the report says.