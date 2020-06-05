Facebook and Instagram delete Trump posts for copyright violations – Up News Info

Facebook and Instagram claim that Donald Trump's video tributes to George Floyd violated copyright laws and therefore removed them. The move follows a similar decision by Twitter.

The items removed included videos narrated by Trump that spoke about Floyd's death while a montage of photos and videos appears. The alleged violations stemmed from those images.

The incident occurs when Trump continues to claim that social media has too much power. He signed an executive order and asked regulators to consider whether publishers should be held responsible for content decisions. Currently, the Communications Decency Law protects them.

Twitter put warning and fact-check tags on Trump's content, but Facebook didn't appear in the same post