Eva Marcille proudly reveals what Mike Sterling has to say about the murder of George Floyd: she is his biggest cheerleader

Eva Marcille shared a video of Mike Sterling addressing the murder of George Floyd. She couldn't be more proud of him. Eva has always been supporting Mike and she also made it very publicly clear.

& # 39; Talk about it !!! @miketsterling Tell the truth✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 Many consider my husband to be the silent type, but trust me he speaks out loud and very loud when it counts. I am proud of you @miketsterling ", published Eva.

Someone said to Eva, "You are your husband's biggest cheerleader," and another follower posted this: "Or they should have more time because they mean protecting and serving!"

A follower published: ‘The facts stop acting as if you did not see the injustices of the system. Zero excuses, "and someone else posted this:" Yes, I thought I was a quiet person, and that is by no means true. Thanks for being the voice. "

Another commentator: e @evamarcille, your husband is everything. The struggles you had to face with that young man were worth it! I pray for your family on a regular basis. "

Someone said: ‘@miketsterling, you better preach! Way to keep guard duty focused on the issue at hand “Police brutality against blacks! "#Blacklivesmatter,quot;.

One commenter posted, "Proud Wife," an honest Mike Sterling family man who fights for justice. "

Another follower posted this: ‘Mike broke it down so it would always rot. They need to get it. Always worried about the wrong things. "

Someone else said: ‘They will NEVER admit they DID IT. Those people were there to cause enough damage to give the military an excuse … They just KNOW that Trump is not done yet. "

Aside from this, Eva recently posted a shocking video showing extreme violence against a trans woman of color and this also outraged viewers.

She has been addressing what has been happening on the streets after the tragic death of George Floyd.



