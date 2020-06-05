Eminem Cross New Album 1-Billion Streams Mark On Spotify

Eminem's new record after Kamikaze, Music to be killed by, It kicked off a great year in hip-hop before it finally became what 2020 has become today.

As most know, the coronavirus pandemic took the world by storm, and soon after, millions of people marched on the streets protesting the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Eminem's new album featured the likes of Dr. Dre, the first for the artist in several years. Music to be killed For outstanding themes such as "Lock It Up,quot;, "Marsh,quot;, "Godzilla,quot; and "Darkness,quot;, among many others.

Their tenth album featured songs for old and new fans alike. ChartData obtained by Hot New Hip Hop reports that Music to be killed By It aired more than a billion times on the streaming platform Spotify. It is worth mentioning that this includes numbers from a single platform and not all.

.@Eminem& # 39; s & # 39; Music To Be Murdered By & # 39; has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. – chart data (@chartdata) June 4, 2020

With all that said, it seems that Eminem will not be releasing new music anytime soon due to the coronavirus pandemic in addition to the Black Lives Matter protests. Fans of the legendary MC have reportedly been touring "Untouchable,quot; since their highly derided Renaissance album, for its reference to police brutality and racism.

Eminem fans know that the release of Renaissance It didn't work well with hip-hop fans and mainstream media alike, a phenomenon that Eminem reflected on in depth. In the past, the hip-hop community always celebrated their music, but Renaissance it didn't fare so well among rap fans.

Not long after, Eminem dropped the surprise record, Kamikaze, That was much more celebrated by fans of the hip-hop community, but critics still didn't like it, though not so much.

One of YouTube's most famous critics, Anthony Fantano, was one of those who said he didn't like it. Kamikaze for the way the artist's anger shone. Elsewhere, Anthony criticized the supposedly cheesy in the opening song in which Eminem says he wanted to "hit everyone in the face right now."



