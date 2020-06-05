Emily Ratajkowski's white husband apologizes for using N-Word after advised to educate him

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Gone Girl & # 39; She is called a hypocrite for joining the Black Lives Matter protests, while her white husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, often uses racial slander.

Emily Ratajkowskihusband Sebastian Bear-McClard He apologized for casually using the N-word.

The "Uncut Gems"The film producer admitted to using the racial epithet after a writer from Black Entertainment Television (BET) called him about the incident on social media.

"I used a word casually as if it were mine," Bear-McClard wrote on Twitter in an apology on Thursday, June 4, 2020. "It wasn't, it never was and it never will be. In the past few years I've learned a lot about myself. privilege as a man and as a white person and over the history of racism in this country. Owning our misteps (sic) is a crucial part of changing the way the world operates. I am ashamed and ashamed and sincerely apologize to all it could have hurt. "

Sebastian was asked to apologize after BET Style director Danielle Prescod commented on a post Emily wrote on Instagram in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and protesters, in whichGirl is gone"The actress wrote:" Feel so useless. "

"I really have an idea (of how you could help). You can start by talking to your husband, a white man, who has used the word n ​​repeatedly in my presence," Prescod replied. "So much so that another black friend was so upset that she left (the party where he said it). Another black woman had the same experience."

"You have probably never seen this behavior. I would like you to address the problems in your home and then you can help us here. I would like you to ask him what he can do differently … I mean this with the utmost attention sincerely. It was hurtful and abusive. "

Danielle tells Page Six that she didn't make the statement to attack Emily, but thought it was hypocritical to see her march with the movement while her white husband was offending African-Americans.

"I didn't say it to embarrass her or make it look like she's not as committed as possible, but it's frustrating to see that she has access to millions of people and is actually giving advice to people on how to actively engage in an approach that ends racism" Prescod explains. "I think it's hypocritical if you don't take responsibility for the things you can control in your life and in your home to protect the black community."