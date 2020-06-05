Ellie Goulding acknowledges her unconscious bias amid Black Lives Matter protests

Instagram

Promising to become an ally in the fight against racism, the singer of & # 39; Burn & # 39; She admits that she is & # 39; ashamed & # 39; not having heard any more the & # 39; voices that have been protesting this for years & # 39 ;.

Ellie Goulding He has vowed to take racism more seriously in light of a week of Black Lives Matter protests around the world.

The "Burn" singer admits she is "ashamed" that she did not listen anymore when victims of racial abuse and profiling spoke to her, and is now determined to be a better ally.

"After I was initially horrified (I spent) the last few days learning and listening, opening my ears to the voices that have been protesting this for years and dedicating their lives to it, the voices I am ashamed not to have heard more of, from history she knew a little safely but comfortably, but not well enough, "Ellie writes in a statement posted on her social media accounts.

"I let everyone know that I am now a student of this forever, so that I can become an ally. I am confronting truths head on. I am acknowledging the unconscious bias. I am consciously understanding the white privilege and how most of us to where we are now. "

"For the protesters, I am here for you and here to fight you."

The protests began last week (ends May 29) after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who was killed during an arrest in Minnesota when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The police officer in question, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder and manslaughter, and the other three officers on the scene are also behind bars. All four have been forcibly fired.