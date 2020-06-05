Elisabeth Moss "Shirley" Premieres, "Parkland Uprising" Premieres – Up News Info

We have seen Elisabeth Moss take on corporate male toxicity in Crazy men, the ghost of a man in the Invisible Man, Gilead in The Maid's Tale and punk rock in His smell This weekend we will see her try her out as a horror author who tries not to unravel as she goes through her creative process in the movie directed by Josephine Decker. Shirley.

The film, which is adapted from Susan Scarf Merrell's 2014 novel of the same name, bowed at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and is based on real-life horror author Shirley Jackson and her husband Stanley Hyman.

"We weren't making a movie we ever thought, 'Oh, we're making a movie about the real Shirley Jackson'," Decker told Up News Info at Sundance. In fact, the script really mixed a bunch of timelines in Shirley Jackson's real life, so it was absolutely a fiction. None of the things that are in the movie could have happened in real life due to the way time worked … I think we were very clear that this is definitely a fictional person that we are creating. And that gave us much more freedom. "

Adapted by Sarah Gubbins, Shirley he won the Special Prize of the Dramatic Jury of EE. USA by Auteur Filmmaking. The film follows the titular author who is working on her next masterpiece, but when the newlyweds (Odessa Young and Logan Lerman) come to town, she throws a key into her meticulous routine and shakes the pot in their relationship already. stormy with her husband (Michael) Stuhlbarg). As a result, the cynical middle-aged couple who drink during the day begin to play mercilessly with the naive young couple.

The Neon movie will be released on Hulu, VOD, virtual theaters and participating drive-ins starting today. Check out the trailer below.

Directed by two-time Emmy winner Cheryl Horner McDonough, the documentary Parkland Rising It highlights the Parkland students who sparked an international movement, a revolution, some may say, that drew attention to the need for better gun safety laws.

The film urges viewers to stand up and get involved as it documents the grassroots arms reform movement with enlightening images that are a call to action when the mass shootings end. We see their efforts to take the gun lobby out of politics by producing a record number of young voters as they face gun-bearing counter-protesters, an avalanche of vitriol online, and even death threats.

From executive producers Katie Couric and will.i.am, the film features Jaclyn Corin, Matt and Ryan Deitsch, Emma Gonzalez, Fred Guttenberg (Jaime Guttenberg's father), Lauren and David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Jammal Lemy, Patricia and Manuel Oliver (Joaquin Oliver's Parents), Ronit Reoven (MSD Teacher), Aly Sheehy and Sam Zeif along with music provided by AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Sammy Brue, Bob Dylan, Michael Franti and Pearl Jam.

On June 2, Abramorama held a special live virtual screening and a Q&A session moderated by Katie Couric with will.i.am, Manuel Oliver, Greg Kahn, Cheryl Horner McDonough, and Manju Bangalore. A live screening of "Wear Orange" was scheduled for today, but has since been postponed to a later date. However, Parkland Rising He's in virtual theaters across the country starting today for a two-week run.

Check out the trailer below.

By Abel Ferrar Tommaso Starring Willem Dafoe, it opens practically today through Kino Marquee in New York at Film at Lincoln Center, as well as Laemmle, Acropolis Cinema, and Lumiere Cinema in Los Angeles. The drama will also debut in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Seattle, among others. There will also be live national questions and answers with Ferrara and Dafoe.

The film premiered worldwide at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and marks Ferrara's first dramatic feature film since 2014 Pasolini, which also stars Dafoe. The couple are frequent collaborators and in Tommaaso Dafoe plays the titular character, an American expat who lives in Rome with his young wife and daughter. As a filmmaker, he has been preparing for his next project, but struggles as he tries to reconcile his past with his present.

Filmmakers Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott is ready to give us emotions this weekend with Becky starring Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Amanda Brugel, Robert Maillet and Joel McHale. The film is slated to drop on demand, digital, select theaters, and drive-ins starting today.

Written by Nick Morris and Ruckus Skye and Lane Skye, the film gives us the classic horror vibes of the invasion of the home. An official selection for the Tribeca Film Festival 2020, Becky Follow Wilson's main character as they take her on a weekend getaway with her father (Joel McHale) as a way to connect after her mother's death. Things go crazy when a group of escaped convicts led by Dominick (Kevin James) invade his home.

A much-deserved immersion in the glitz of Las Vegas, the glamor and iconic Paul Verhoeven countryside Chorus girls is coming into demand and digital through the Jeffrey McHale documentary You are not nomi from June 9.

The RLJE Films documentary takes a look at the beloved 1995 photo starring Elizabeth Berkley as a dance in a small converted Vegas town. You are not nomi (obviously the title is a play about the name of Berkley's character) features film critics and superfans as they explore the film's complicated afterlife, which went from being a critical failure to being redeemed as an extraordinary cult classic .

Mia Wasikowska stars alongside Damon Herriman, Terry Norris, Gillian Jones, and Tom Budge in the movie directed by Mirrah Foulkes Judy and Punch by Samuel Goldwyn Films. Debuting today on digital, the dark comedy follows puppeteers Judy and Punch as they revive their highly successful puppet show in the city of Seaside. When Judy becomes the star of the show, the whiskey punch isn't too fond of that. After the tragedy and Punch believes that she has killed Judy, she returns with a vengeance.

Just in time for World Environment Day, 2040 open today in virtual rooms. Damon Gameau's film takes a look at what the future could look like by 2040 (hence the title) if the population were to adopt the best solutions already available to improve our planet and quickly move them into the mainstream. Gameau frames the film as a visual letter to his 4-year-old daughter that combines documentary elements and dramatized sequences to create a vision board for the future.

2040 It was originally set to have live questions and answers with its release, but decided to postpone them for a later date.

The Bruce McDonald thriller will also premiere this weekend. Dreamland starring Stephen McHattie, Henry Rollins and Juliette Lewis. Set during the night of a bizarre wedding, the film follows a murderer who is hired by a gang boss to acquire the finger of a drug-addicted jazz legend, that's wild. On June 9, the Tim True drama Here awhile digital successes. The film stars Anna Camp as a terminally ill woman who returns to Oregon to reconnect with her brother and end her life under the state Death with Dignity Act. Mark Jackson's Slamdance photo Teacher, who also arrives on June 9 at the VOD, follows a French Muslim woman (Hafsia Herzi) as she travels from Paris to New York City to visit her best friend only to have it go terribly wrong. She escapes to a cabin in the northern state in search of peace, but it turns into a nightmare.