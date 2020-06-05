Elephants, endangered by Thai crowds, claim a national park

KHAO YAI, Thailand – For as long as the elephants could remember, and that's a long time, the path to the river wound its way down the hillside through the jungle so dense that a troop of pachyderms could simply disappear.
But about three decades ago, humans decided that they, too, wanted to reach the river to see cascading waterfalls in Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand. The humans paved part of the elephants' path with cement. They built toilets and snack kiosks.
However, the elephants still needed to get to the river. They were approaching the ancient route, the one imprinted on generations of pachyderm brains, but not so close that hikers, with their sticky rice and grilled pork picnics, would see them.
It was fatal fun. The new trail passed a bluff and a flash flood prone area. Elephant after elephant drowned. Last October, a baby elephant fell into the troubled waters. Others charged to save the calf. In total, 11 elephants died.
Since the coronavirus pandemic accelerated in March, Khao Yai, Thailand's oldest national park, has been closed to human visitors for the first time since it opened in 1962. Without the jeeps and crowds, the roughly 300 elephants of the park have been able to wander. freely, dabbling in paths that were once full of humans. Rarely seen animals have also emerged, such as the Asiatic black bear or the gaur, the world's largest bovine.
"The park has been able to restore itself," said Chananya Kanchanasaka, a veterinarian with the department of national parks. "We are excited to see the animals come out."
Pandemic blockades have given nature a breath around the world, taking animals to unexpected places. Cougars roamed the deserted streets of Santiago, the Chilean capital. Wild boars have strolled through the streets of Haifa, Israel. Fish catches in Vietnam are packed again.
In Thailand, nature also recovered quickly. In late April, a herd of about 30 dugong, a relatively rare marine mammal, appeared in a cape filled with tourist boats. Leatherback turtles and blacktip sharks have also returned to other vacation spots. (Elsewhere, the elephants and monkeys that normally play a role in the However, the tourist trade is suffering).
The postponement of Thailand's wildlife has sparked debate in a country where the bond with nature has long been framed as a dominance, be it people who consume the jungle or people who consume the jungle.
Beyond plundering its own rain forests, Thailand is a key station in Global wildlife trafficking routes, with horns, tusks, and scales from places as far away as Africa heading to China.
Wild elephants in the region's forests are trapped and mentally broken to perform tricks for tourists. Poaching and logging are rampant in Thailand.
In 2018, a Thai construction tycoon was found in a wildlife sanctuary west of Khao Yai with a cache of weapons and the remains of a black leopard, a barking deer, and a pheasant. The tail of a leopard was discovered in a soup pot.
Over the years, as park visitors have been educated on how to approach nature, their behavior has improved, said Somporn Chaikarn, a senior Khao Yai ranger who has worked here for 33 years.
"Tourists no longer drive drunk in the park," he said. "That is a great improvement."
Early in his career, Mr. Somporn, 57, helped build the path to the Haew Narok waterfall so that visitors could see waterfalls that drop in a drop of nearly 550 feet.
Over the years, park employees have tried to redirect elephants from their old trail, building concrete posts and other barriers. They have installed checkpoints. But the elephants kept coming back because many of the 108 species of plants they like to eat in the park flourish there.
"You can't stop an elephant if it really wants to do something," said Somporn.
Thai people, he said, have a special relationship with Elephas maximus. Thailand's great warrior kings had their favorite elephants to ride during battle. When the country was known as Siam, its flag featured a white elephant on a red background.
"We like them because they are cute and because they helped us in times of war," said Somporn.
Covering around 155 square miles and part of a larger UNESCO World Heritage site, Khao Yai is believed to have the largest wild elephant population of any national park in Thailand.
As roads were built through the park, elephants liked to walk on the warm asphalt and started treating passing cars as toys, said Kanchit Srinopawan, who was the park chief until March and is now the director. from the natural resources office. and environment for the province of Prachin Buri.
"They like sedans, especially, because of the perfect size," said Mr. Kanchit, showing a photo on his phone of a bull elephant riding in a Mercedes-Benz.
Last October, the first sign of trouble came when, amid unusually late monsoon showers, a terrified trumpet sounded from the Haew Narok waterfall. The name means the ravine of hell. The floods made it impossible to reach the area, but some of the rangers had a hunch about what had happened. Every year, one or two elephants die in the fierce currents, they said. And in 1992, a baby slipped and seven others followed to try to rescue him. All eight died.
This time, a baby elephant, about 3 years old, slipped trying to cross the river and launched almost 200 feet to the second level of the waterfall. One after another, the members of the herd tried to save the calf.
The only elephants in the group that did not jump were another baby and its mother.
The screams of panic finally subsided and the rains stopped. But the floods still prevented the rangers. Days later, they found six bodies. Days after that, a drone located five more.
"The deaths of the 11 elephants were preventable and the park's mismanagement was preventable," said Kemthong Morat, a prominent Thai conservationist who started a hunger strike to draw attention to their safety. "They seem to forget that the purpose of the national park is research and conservation. Khao Yai's large tourism revenue made them forget the park's primary purpose. "
Mr. Kanchit, the former park director, disagreed.
"Environmental groups say we focus too much on tourists, not on elephants, but we need a balance," he said. "We also have to take care of people who love wildlife and want to enjoy unspoiled nature."
Regarding the coronavirus blockade that brings new life to Khao Yai, Kanchit said the area where tourists roam constitutes only 0.1 percent of the park.
"These wild animals are going out and walking, which we never saw before," he said. "I wouldn't argue with that."
But, he added, “What is happening in the forest areas that humans never touch? Aren't they naturally rejuvenating?
When Khao Yai is open, parking lots and outdoor canteens are often filled with sambar deer that feed through piles of candy wrappers and discarded juice boxes.
The park's official Facebook account has celebrated how otters have returned to bask in the sun on the river and squirrel cubs to play on the branches. The shy serow, which looks like a missing link between a goat and an antelope, runs through the meadows, just like the dhole, an Asian wild dog.
With few cars around, elephants, the park's dominant species, stroll the roads, chewing on the foliage without retreating to the dangerous corners of the forest where the cliffs meet waterfalls.
"We should consider whether we should close the park every year," said Ms. Chananya, the national park veterinarian. "Nature can recover itself to the fullest."