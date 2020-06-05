Elephants, endangered by Thai crowds, claim a national park

KHAO YAI, Thailand – For as long as the elephants could remember, and that's a long time, the path to the river wound its way down the hillside through the jungle so dense that a troop of pachyderms could simply disappear.

But about three decades ago, humans decided that they, too, wanted to reach the river to see cascading waterfalls in Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand. The humans paved part of the elephants' path with cement. They built toilets and snack kiosks.

However, the elephants still needed to get to the river. They were approaching the ancient route, the one imprinted on generations of pachyderm brains, but not so close that hikers, with their sticky rice and grilled pork picnics, would see them.

It was fatal fun. The new trail passed a bluff and a flash flood prone area. Elephant after elephant drowned. Last October, a baby elephant fell into the troubled waters. Others charged to save the calf. In total, 11 elephants died.