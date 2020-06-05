Eighth day of George Floyd protests in Oakland ends peacefully – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Protests over systemic racism and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody continued until his eighth day in Oakland on Thursday as a large crowd held a sit-in outside City Hall.

By Thursday night, it was completely clear at Frank Ogawa Plaza, for the first time in about a week.

The peaceful protest began in the plaza in the afternoon before protesters rose and marched through the streets of Oakland.

The organizers of this protest made it clear from the start that it was going to be peaceful and that they did not want violence or destruction of property.

"We have been feeling a lot of love. A lot of people unite against a system that has been systematically repressing us for a long time," said Diana, a protester.

This protest attracted many families with young children. Valeria Griffin brought her five year old daughter.

"This is history and I think it is important for them to see what the protest is," Griffin said.

Protesters seek an end to systemic racism and equality for all.

“We matter / Our lives, what we seek is important. And we are as human as everyone else, ”said Aniya Griffin.

"I think we are all the same and we should all be treated the same," added Kayla Griffin.

Even the doctors and nurses at Highland Hospital gathered at City Hall with a message of their own.

"There is no doubt that systemic racism is a problem within healthcare," said Nurse Dara Khan.

The crowd began to slowly disperse around 8 p.m. Thursday night even though there is no longer a curfew in Oakland.