DVS: Minnesotans Can Now Renew Standard Driver's License Online – Up News Info

Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) announced Thursday a new way for customers to renew their driver's license.

DVS says Minnesota residents can now renew their standard driver's license or identification card online.

The agency notes that this option is only available if clients do not have a name, address, signature or license number change.

If you are upgrading to a REAL ID or an upgraded driver's license, you will need to visit an open associate registrar or a driver's license agent office. For more information, click here.