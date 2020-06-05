DPD searches for a shooter who opened fire and hit a 15-year-old bystander in the head – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Two people, including a teenager, were shot outside a house near Fair Park just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police say someone in a car passed by and opened fire on a group at a party at the house.

The 15-year-old female victim was not at the party, but was driving around the house while shooting. At least one bullet hit the girl in the head.

A male passenger in the car was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police have not released information about the search for a suspect.