DoorDash Says It Is "Prepared To Provide Support,quot; To Caviar Workers Arrested In New York During Curfew

A pair of alarming videos appeared to show at least one Caviar delivery worker arrested Thursday by New York City police, allegedly for violating the city's curfew imposed this week in response to protests protesting the George Floyd's death and systemic police brutality.

But the worker and other on-demand food delivery application contractors can work in the city, even the past curfew, based on a designation as essential workers by city officials. The caviar parent company DoorDash has The edge he is "alarmed,quot; by the reports of the arrests and is "prepared to lend our support to them."

"Food delivery workers are considered,quot; essential "and are allowed to travel."

"We are alarmed by reports that a messenger appears to have been arrested in New York City tonight shortly after the curfew. According to the City's curfew order, food delivery workers are considered "essential,quot; and are allowed to travel to and from work and be in public while doing their job while the curfew is in effect, "he says. a DoorDash spokesperson. "We are gathering information and contacting City officials to determine what happened. Essential workers must be able to complete their work and feel safe as they do so, and we are prepared to support them."

In a video, a Caviar delivery worker is seen arrested by a group of police officers near Central Park, allegedly 27 minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew. ET, according to a video shared on Twitter tonight.

NYPD arrests essential worker: his caviar bag sits next to his bike, 27 minutes after curfew at 108 and Central Park West in Manhattan Municipal and state officials assured essential workers that they are exempt at least three white shirts (commanding officers) are present pic.twitter.com/92aI7UdODU – Peter Hess (@PeterNHess) June 5, 2020

In a separate video shared on Twitter just minutes earlier at 9:01 PM ET, a Caviar worker is seen arrested by a group of at least six officers. "Really? Look, look, look, look. I'm not even doing anything," says the man, showing a clear anguish as the police handcuff him and confiscate his bicycle and his orange bag of caviar. "It tells me in the app that I can show you something."

Initially it was unclear if this was the same worker or a separate incident entirely. But statements by city officials suggest it was an incident that involved a single Caviar worker captured on video from different angles and depicting different times of the arrest.

This delivery man thought he was an essential worker, the police seemed to disagree. The rules issued before the curfew are very unclear, but according to the state, workers in the restaurant, bar and food industry are classified as essential. #nycurfew #NYCPolice pic.twitter.com/OyZVuDkPuM – Kirsti Karttunen (@KirstiKarttunen) June 5, 2020

A spokesman for the New York City Police Department tells him The edge that "the police arrested the man, verified his credentials, and was released."

Major U.S. cities began imposing curfews earlier this week in a bid to curb protests, many of which are peaceful protests against police brutality and racism. However, countless videos in recent days have shown widespread examples of police violence and inhumane treatment of protesters in response, including beatings, use of tear gas and other irritants, and "boiling,quot; of protesters in narrow areas, including the decision of the NYPD of catching thousands on the Manhattan Bridge on Tuesday night.

On-demand delivery workers are now caught between the protests and law enforcement, as on-demand apps like Caviar, DoorDash and Uber Eats informed them that they could continue to take orders as essential workers in certain cities despite the touch of remains. In some places, like San Francisco and Washington, DC, Uber and other apps stopped working during curfew hours. But in New York City, the applications insured their contractors, many of whom depend on the applications for income during the pandemic and yet receive no other form of financial assistance – they could continue to work.

"Our teams on the ground are working closely with cities on how best to support them based on their needs and the local situation," said an Uber spokesperson. BuzzFeed News earlier this week regarding his inconsistent approach to city curfews. "Some cities have requested that we suspend operations during curfew hours, while others want to make sure Uber is available for essential services."

DoorDash said Buzzfeed It was "adaptation operations based on the guidance we have received from governments," apparently indicating that New York City officials told the company that it could keep its workers on the streets. A note posted on the Competitive Service Postmates website tells New York City customers that it is "safe to order during curfew hours,quot;:

The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. We are actively working with local officials to monitor the situation in your city. While it is safe to order delivery during curfew hours, please note that activity in your area may affect restaurant availability and delivery times. We will work as quickly and safely as possible to complete your order. We appreciate your loyalty, patience, and understanding during the life of these regulations.

Later, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged the arrest on Twitter and wrote, "I just spoke on the phone with (New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shae) after seeing the Disturbing video of a delivery man arrested by the police while doing his job. This is NOT acceptable and must be stopped. Food delivery is an essential job and exempt from the curfew. "

De Blasio also said that the journalists covering the protests were also essential workers. "We will protect your rights," he wrote. "The public depends on the information they provide. I'm going to get NYPD to fix this right away. "

The same goes for journalists who cover protests and do their jobs. They are also essential workers. We will protect your rights. The public depends on the information they provide. You will get NYPD to fix this right away. – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 5, 2020

Update June 5, 12:20 a.m. ET: He clarified that it is currently unclear whether the two viral videos show an arrested worker or two separate incidents.

Update June 5, 12:25 a.m. ET: Added comment from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Police Department.