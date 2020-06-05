Donald Trumps screams without kneeling, Slams lures Brees for his protest stance – Up News Info

In another deployment of Executive Time in action, Donald Trump raged today on the NFL field and race relations to condemn New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for apparently changing his mind about other players who knelt in protest.

After spilling all memory of George Floyd and his death at the hands of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in ill-considered comments at the White House on Friday, the former Celebrity Apprentice The host turned to social media this afternoon to fan new fires of division:

… We should stand tall and upright, ideally with a greeting or a hand on our hearts. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag: DON'T KNEE! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Clearly looking for another wedge problem to light his base before the November election, the Trump poll crash is basically hitting the same drum he did in 2017. In the first year of his administration, the former owner of the USFL repeatedly attacked Colin Kaepernick for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback protesting racial injustice during the National Anthem performance. Trump also mocked the NFL for its changing policies on the matter, as it caught fire with many players and revealed the ire of the less diplomatic owners.

"Wouldn't you like to see one of these NFL owners, when someone doesn't respect our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, get out, he's fired,'" Trump yelled in a rally in September 2017.

Echoing remarks he had made in the past about Kaepernick and other players who made their views known, Brees said on June 4 that "he will never agree that no one disrespects the flag of the United States of America. America or our country. "

With the nation reeling from Floyd's racist murder and subsequent widespread protests against discrimination and police violence, Brees received a quick and sore reaction from fans, non-fans, and other players like Saints teammate Malcolm Jenkins. .

"I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the city of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday," Brees wrote, apparently contrite, in response to the social media yesterday. "Talking to some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I've caused."

"I wish I had exposed what was in my heart regarding the murder of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, the years and years of social injustice, police brutality and the need for so much reform and change regarding legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities, "proclaimed Super Bowl champion XLIV and sometimes Trump's partner in full damage control mode

With the United States reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has established an ambitious 2020-21 season that will begin in September. The Saints' first preseason game is slated for August against the Los Angeles Rams in the City of Angels, a heavy blow from COVID-19.