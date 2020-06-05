Disney injects Hulu and even Disney + into its initial message to advertisers – Up News Info

Disney, which just a year ago took full operational control of Hulu and launched the Disney + subscription service seven months ago, made both streaming services a key part of its presentation to ad buyers.

In lieu of the traditional in-person spring event at Lincoln Center in New York, the company sent advertisers a 45-minute video showing its various brands while imposing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Disney is a leader in connecting Generation Family with Generation Stream," he intoned. American idol host Ryan Seacrest during a video sequence. As he spoke, the screen showed a montage of iPads, laptops, and phones and a clip of the Disney + flagship show The Mandalorian juice. It was an unlikely picture during an upfront broadcast, but it pointed to the fact that traditional media companies have been dedicated to streaming, nothing more than Disney.

"Hulu's younger and more committed audience watches television differently," Seacrest continued. “More binges, more devices, more options. They expect custom options on demand that give them options and control. "

Hulu's ad revenue reached $ 1.5 billion in 2019 and is on track to hit $ 2.7 billion by 2021, according to a recent forecast by eMarketer. Delivering programming over the Internet offers targeting benefits, so while the overall advertising environment is chaotic due to COVID-19, shoppers can target certain demographics or areas of the country more accurately on Hulu. The consensus between advertising business experts and Wall Street analysts is that the industry is in the midst of a secular shift from linear advertising commitments to online shopping.

Last month, Disney reported a total of 32.1 million Hulu subscribers, compared to 30.4 million in the last quarter and 25.2 million the year before. About two-thirds of those who get an ad-supported version, with the rest going to the ad-free version for $ 12 a month. Meanwhile, Disney + has come out strong, racking up 54.5 million subscribers as of May 4. A $ 13 a month package from Disney +, Hulu, and ESPN + appears to have gained traction, though the company hasn't broken down the numbers on how many people receive the package.

The reach extends through Hulu, Disney argues, with viewers under the age of 35 watching twice as much of the broadcast schedule as those over the age of 35. Two-thirds of viewers who saw an ad on Hulu did not see it on linear television. Hulu's live component is another selling point: it now has more than 3 million subscribers through its pay-TV package.

In an interview with Up News Info, Disney's head of sales, Rita Ferro, said it made sense to highlight subscription streaming, including an ad-free service like Disney +, for an audience of brand sellers. "As we think about our ability to form relationships with consumers, it is important to highlight all the ways we do this, whether they are supported by advertising or not," he said. "Using data to create the products is important."

In recent years, broadcast networks have described the broadcast, particularly YouTube, as The Other. But with the giddy view of the broadcast up until before, especially during COVID-19, they've turned to make the broadcast a critical part of their releases.

NBCUniversal's Peacock, which launched in April, is primarily ad-supported, and WarnerMedia's HBO Max, which hit the market last week, will add an ad level in 2021. Fox has stayed out of the broadcast wars until moment, but he recognized the value of advertisements posted on the Internet by acquiring Tubi this year. ViacomCBS bought Pluto in 2019 and it also has CBS All Access and they both made notable appearances in that company's own opening videos.

More broadly, large-scale streaming platforms like Amazon Fire and Roku are serving a significant number of ads to their tens of millions of American viewers.