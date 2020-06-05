Discussing America's Race and Protests Abroad

Isabella: What may also be different this time is that the power of this movement has transcended the American conversation to become a global conversation. In Australia, still feeling the consequences of a colonial past that dehumanized indigenous people, a protest on Tuesday attracted hundreds of people. If you are angry with the United States, many Australian Indians have said, you cannot ignore the problems at home. Calls for a treaty have been renewed. "Be angry for us. Stay with us. Protest with us. Because we need you. I don't want to live in a country where names become numbers, "said Nakkiah Lui, a Writer and playwright (we talked to her in 2017 about some of these issues).

Damien: Seeing the big protests in Amsterdam and other European cities has been truly amazing. Also in New Zealand there was quite a lot of power Haka for Black Lives Matter Also, what I saw on Twitter. Social media is so dominant with all of this. It is spreading the movement, but I am concerned that it is also contributing to the divisions, as each side shares only what confirms its pre-existing beliefs, and there is also a lot of misinformation. The BBC had a pretty good summary of misleading images and conspiracy theories to avoid. What do you think of the role of social networks?

Isabella: It is complicated because social networks have also caused some frustrations about the most constructive actions to move forward. People have been encouraged to protest, show solidarity and share resources online. But other than that, what's next? Where is more financing needed? How can surveillance be changed?

A common phrase I see is that silence is complicity, and it seems that there are more people than ever declaring their support. We had Black Out Tuesday this week on Instagram, where many people posted a black square with the hashtag #blacklivesmatter. But others pointed out that if you include that hashtag, it changes the accompanying conversation, ultimately drowning out black voices and useful educational context, and that while a black square is a start, the change has to be more than a trend.

That point has also been extended to brands and celebrities who have jumped in to express their solidarity, only for former black employees and colleagues to point out their hypocrisy. What is clear is that the conversation is now moving beyond social media to the concrete: listening, lobbying, donating, voting. James Baldwin said it clearly: “Not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until you face it. "

Damien: I was quite impressed with what I saw in Newark, NJ. It is the first city I covered as a reporter for The Times, and when I was there about 15 years ago, police brutality was a major problem and anger at the government was intense. They had a wave of violent riots there in 1967 after the police beat up a black taxi driver. But this time, the mayor, Ras Baraka, and the police chief, who is white, walked with the protesters and after years of improvements with training, community policing and accountability for troubled policemen, there was no violence, no looting, just peaceful shared outrage and march, at least for now.