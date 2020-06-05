Detective hunts a disguised vigilante in Major Grom: Plague Doctor trailer

A rogue detective who doesn't always follow the rules hunts a serial killer disguised as a vigilante in the first English trailer (well, subtitled) for a Russian superhero movie called Major Grom: Plague Doctor, directed by Oleg Trofim (Ice) There are some pretty strong The Punisher you vibrate here as well V for Vendetta. the Major Grom the comics, created by Artem Gabrelyanov, have been compared to the first bat Man comics in tone, which could explain the dark Knight connotations too.

The original Major Grom The comics were published between 2012 and 2015, later they generated several splits. The protagonist is Major Igor Grom, a detective in St. Petersburg who has martial arts skills and participates in the occasional amateur boxing competition (also known as the Russian Fight Club). He has a tendency to break the rules, which irritates his young rookie partner, Dmitry "Dima,quot; Dubin, who prefers to play things according to the book. Grom's love interest is an investigative journalist named Yulia Pchelkina, whose skill set is useful in helping to solve Grom's various comic book cases. A billionaire social media magnate named Sergey Razumovsky is Grom's arch enemy. Razumovsky is a philanthropist by day, but murders homeless people by night, all in the name of cleaning up St. Petersburg.

Those cases involved human trafficking networks, a gang of bank robbers who like to dress up as fairytale princesses and kidnappers, as well as the vigilante serial killer, Plague Doctor, who does justice to those whom the system has failed. to convict. The assassin's identity is protected by donning the distinctive costume historically associated with his nickname. In the comics, at least, Grom wins their first encounter, but the Plague Doctor returns in a later arc (The game), kidnapping and killing many of Grom's close friends (including poor Yulia). Grom ends up depressed, unable to sleep, haunted by nightmares, and finally quits the police force. Derived comics follow his adventures as a private investigator.

Bubble Comics announced its formation of a film division, Bubble Studios, at Comic-Con Russia 2015, beginning with a short prequel movie, Major Grom, in which Grom (played by Alexander Gorbatov) foils the plans of a trio of bank robbers with masks of characters from a popular Soviet cartoon about hockey players, Disk! Disk! (Yes, the cartoon is real). The short film made its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2017 and was screened for the American public at San Diego Comic-Con that same year, accompanied by a panel of questions and answers with the creators. The final scene shows the Plague Doctor, in disguise, throwing a lighted match on the ground and letting it burn.

The film, Major Grom: Plague Doctor It continues where the short was, with the vigilante assassin eliminating numerous rich and high-profile people who have managed to escape justice for their crimes. Judging from the trailer, the film will zoom in on the arc of the original comic story. (Gabrelyanov helped write the script.) We even see Grom facing bank robbers in Disk! Disk! masks, although Tikhon Zhiznevskiy replaces Gorbatov as Grom in the feature film. Alexander Seteykin plays Grom's partner Dima, with Lyubov Aksyonova as Yulia and Sergei Goroshko as Razumovsky.

This is the second Russian feature film to attract attention this year, starting with The iron mask (aka Viy 2: trip to China) The iron mask is a Russian-Chinese fantasy adventure with a crazy trailer that played the antics of Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger, even though they weren't technically the stars. As I wrote when the trailer was released earlier this year, "The tone is constantly changing, the dialogue seems silly, and frankly, that's questionable CGI."

But it's the kind of nonsense that can be a lot of fun in the right environment, and Schwarzenegger seemed to be happily having fun in a tricorn hat: "You're not going anywhere! It's Tow-ah!" It's been available in the Kingdom. Joined on digital platforms since April. (I have not been able to find it on any US platform accessible to me yet.) Most UK critics ravaged the film, unfortunately. Danny Leigh of the Financial Times described it as "a CGI-embedded movie, with dialogue by Google Translate and narrative logic so dazzling it could come to the forefront." Oh. At least The Guardian found the Chan / Schwarzenegger fight scenes "fun."

Major Grom: Plague Doctor It is clearly a very different beast, taking itself much more seriously. With a budget of $ 10 million, the film is still in post-production and will be released in Russia next year. It is not yet known if / when he will come to the United States. And there is certainly no guarantee that it is good; It is not a particularly original premise. But I would be willing to give it a try and I hope I have that opportunity.

