Denver protests of racism and police violence continued on Friday night

A ninth night of protests over the death of George Floyd launched on Friday with multiple marches and protests in the heart of Denver.

A newly formed group, Colorado Lawyers Against Police Violence, took over speakers on the steps of the Capitol to announce their intentions to support protesters and denounce racism and police violence.

"We know that everyone is on the right side of the story, but that doesn't mean it will be easy," LaQunya Baker, a Denver attorney, told the crowd.

While the first four nights of protests featured vandalism and looting of people in the streets, and police fired tear gas and shells at protesters, recent nights have brought large but calm crowds. The planned marches by various groups come and go from the Capitol grounds throughout the night.

Friday looks no different, with at least one march scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. with a schedule that says it will last two hours.

Two events are planned in the metropolitan area for Saturday: