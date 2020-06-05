Delta suspends flight at 11 US locations. USA – Up News Info

Delta Airlines announced plans to suspend travel at 11 US airports. USA As of July 8, while the volume of clients is significantly reduced due to COVID-19.

Delta says the company faced an 85% reduction in its second-quarter schedule, which includes an 80% reduction in US domestic capacity. USA And 90% internationally.

Since the US Department of Transportation. USA Having implemented a process for airlines to adjust service where it is "reasonable and feasible,quot;, Delta made the decision to suspend operations at 11 airports, representing approximately 5% of the national airports Delta serves.

And all selected airports will continue to receive service from at least one other airline after Delta discontinues operations. Here is a list of the affected stations:

Aspen, CO (ASE)

Bangor, ME (BGR)

Erie, PA (ERI)

Flint, MI (FNT)

Fort Smith, AR (FSM)

Lincoln, NE (LNK)

New Bern / Morehead / Beaufort, NC (EWN)

Peoria, IL (PIA)

Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)

Scranton / Wilkes-Barre, PA (AVP)

Williston, North Dakota (XWA)

Delta says they will accommodate customers whose travel is affected as a result of the suspension of service at these locations. Affected Delta employees will receive salary protection options until September 30, 2020.

In addition, Delta is indefinitely suspending service to Ottawa International Airport, beginning June 21.

For more information on affected travel, go to the company's website.