Dangerous summer heat has reached North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– With very high temperatures in the 90s and a heat index above 100 degrees, it is a good time to remember to take precautions to avoid heat related illnesses.

People should pay special attention to children, the elderly, and pets, Tarrant County Public Health said in a press release.

An Ozone Action Day was held Thursday for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. High ozone levels can mean poor air quality for sensitive groups.

"As temperatures rise, it is important to remember to check up on elderly relatives, friends or neighbors for signs of heat-related illness," said Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja. "People over the age of 65, infants and children up to 4 years old, and those with chronic medical conditions are more prone to heat stress," he said.

Heat stroke and exhaustion symptoms include a temperature above 103, dizziness, nausea, confusion and headache.

If someone shows these signs, call 911 and move them to a shaded area; place them in a cold shower if they are alert; monitor body temperature and continue cooling efforts. Do not give the victim fluids to drink.

To avoid heat related problems, Tarrant County Public Health recommends following these strategies:

Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.

Wear light and loose clothing

Drink plenty of water (avoid alcohol and sugary drinks) and don't wait until you are thirsty

Take cold showers

Never leave a child, elderly person, or pet unsupervised in a car.

Keep pets cool

Avoid work or unnecessary outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brimmed hat if you need to be out in the sun

Avoid using the oven for cooking

Residents should also be alert to warnings of heat and emergencies.

The National Weather Service declares a heat emergency when the heat index (temperature plus humidity) reaches 108 degrees on two or more consecutive days.

A heat index of 108 is a potential threat to the health of all people, particularly those in high-risk groups.

For more information on extreme heat, click here.