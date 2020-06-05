Dallas Presents "Flood Mourning,quot; Friday in Memory of George Floyd – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The City of Dallas will hold a memorial ceremony for George Floyd on Friday, June 5 at 8:00 a.m. just outside Dallas City Hall.

Floyd died on Monday, May 25, when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

The officer has been charged with second degree murder and the three officers with them have also been arrested and criminally charged.

The event, "Mourning in the Plaza: A Prayer Memory of George Floyd,quot; will be hosted by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, members of the Dallas City Council and United States Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Mayor Johnson will issue a proclamation declaring "George Floyd Memorial Day,quot; in Dallas on Friday.

At 8:46 a.m., there will be an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to honor the memory of George Floyd.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.