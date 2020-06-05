Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall implements new request for DPD employees "Duty to Intervene,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The head of the Dallas Police Department, U. Renee Hall, has implemented a new general order regarding the duty of every department employee to intervene.

The order, which arrived just before midnight Thursday, states that all members of the department must "arrest or attempt to arrest another employee when force is applied inappropriately."

This comes after millions of people watched the video of former Houston resident George Floyd lying face down on the ground, dying with then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes.

Three other officers seen in the video, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, helped restrain Floyd or stayed, watched, and prevented viewers from coming to Floyd's aid.

In the DPD statement, Hall said: "If the officer's partners (Chauvin) had intervened, the result could have been different." The four former police officers were fired and are now facing charges.

The outrage at Floyd's death on May 25 caused millions of people, in Texas and around the world, to protest and demand equality of minorities from local police officers and the criminal justice system.

Chief Hall said the new order being instituted "was developed to create a culture in which what happened to Mr. Floyd does not happen again."

General Order DPD 901.00 – States of continuous response: